Singapore News | 3 m read

Singaporeans welcome ex-Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon as he returns to clinical work at SGH

Anna Maria Romero | October 1, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a social media post on Wednesday (Sep 30), former Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon gave the public a glimpse into a new chapter of his life, as well as into surgical innovation, as part of his return to clinical work. “Delighted to see SGH (Singapore General Hospital) welcome Singapore’s first Toumai Surgical Robotic System,” he wrote, expressing how much of a privilege it has been to work with his colleagues and the MicroPort MedBot team to have brought a new surgical robotic platform to Singapore for clinical evaluation. “I’m excited about the possibilities it could open up — from advancing clinical practice and surgical training to supporting research and innovation,” he added.

Dr Koh, who had been a colorectal surgeon and medical researcher prior to entering politics, also wrote that as he returns to clinical practice, he hopes to build connections and capabilities in Singapore’s private and public healthcare, strengthen the ecosystem and deliver better care. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Exciting times ahead!” he added. What Singaporeans are saying Many commenters on Dr Koh’s post wished him a warm welcome back to healthcare. “Great to see Dr Koh back in the healthcare industry. I believe that he would continue to bring significant contributions back to the industry,” one wrote. “Thank you for bringing your vast experience and worldview back to our public healthcare system!” another added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “We are very glad that Dr Koh has returned to his medical profession to serve the ppl with his vast experience. We wish him the best rightful return to serve our patients,” a third chimed in.

Another said they were “looking forward to (his) thoughtful leadership in this frontier.” Dr Koh was first elected to Parliament in 2015 as part of the PAP’s slate at Ang Mo Kio. After the General Election in 2020, he began representing the Tampines Central ward at Tampines GRC. He served as Senior Minister of State for Manpower from 2021 to 2026, and was appointed Senior Minister of State for Health last year.

On May 22, 2026, however, he announced in a video that while he would continue as an MP for Tampines, he had asked to step down as Senior Minister of State effective June 1, a decision he made after much deliberation with his family. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He spoke candidly of the burden his wife has carried for over a decade.

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