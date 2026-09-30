Singapore News | 2 m read

35 Singapore officers deployed to Nepal return after supporting disaster victim identification and drone training

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s 35-member Operation Vanguard contingent has returned safely after an 18-day deployment to Nepal from Sep 1 to 18, 2026, where officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), and HTX provided specialist disaster victim identification and aerial surveillance support following flash floods along the Nepal-China border. The contingent, comprising 31 SPF officers, two HSA Forensic Medicine Division officers, and two HTX Integrated Forensics Service officers, was deployed at the request of Nepali authorities. Working alongside Nepali counterparts, the team conducted post-mortem examinations, fingerprint recording and identification, and trained officers from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force in drone operations to strengthen Nepal's longer-term disaster response capabilities.

A reception was held at HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir on September 26, 2026, to recognise the contributions of the 35 deployed officers and more than 100 personnel and external stakeholders who supported the mission from Singapore. Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong attended as Guest-of-Honour alongside family members and senior representatives from MHA, SPF, HSA, and HTX.

Minister Tong thanked the contingent for representing Singapore with professionalism, resilience, and compassion, and acknowledged the families, planners, coordinators, logistics teams, and partner agencies whose support enabled the mission to be carried out effectively. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The SPF said the mission’s success reflected the readiness, dedication, and professionalism of all officers and partner agencies involved.

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