Singapore News | 3 m read

LTA: Blue oval ERP markings coming to Singapore roads as ERP 2 launches on January 1, 2027

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Motorists in Singapore will begin seeing new blue oval road markings and “ERP Charge Zone” signs on roads from October 2026, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) prepares for the full launch of the satellite-based ERP 2 system on Jan 1, 2027. This also begins the progressive removal of all 95 physical ERP gantries that have defined Singapore’s roads for decades. More than 98% of eligible Singapore-registered vehicles have already been fitted with the ERP 2 On-Board Unit, which uses Global Navigation Satellite System technology to detect when a vehicle passes an ERP charging location and calculate applicable charges, eliminating the need for physical gantries entirely.

New visual cues replacing the gantries With physical gantries no longer serving as visual markers from Jan 1, 2027, LTA will introduce oval blue “ERP” symbols painted directly onto road lanes, alongside new “ERP Charge Zone” road signs at the start of each charging location. On arterial roads and slip roads, two oval symbols will be painted per lane. On expressways, where vehicles travel at higher speeds, three symbols per lane will be used to ensure adequate visibility. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The oval blue design emerged as the preferred option from a two-phase user experience study conducted from March to July 2026 involving approximately 1,000 motorists across five expressways and arterial roads. Designs tested included a 25-metre stretch of blue road paint and a blue line along road edges. The oval symbol outperformed both in visibility across different traffic and weather conditions.

Road marking and sign installation will begin progressively from October 2026 across the existing 33 ERP operational locations, completing before the January 1, 2027 transition. The removal of physical gantries will proceed in two phases. The first phase covers 62 non-operational ERP gantries, beginning in October 2026. The remaining 33 operational gantries will be removed after gantry-based ERP charging ceases on Dec 31, 2026. Some gantry frames may be retained and repurposed to hold roadside units supporting satellite connectivity. The modification or removal of all 95 gantries is expected to be completed by June 2027.

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