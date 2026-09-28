Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore coffee shop owner steps down due to 'reckless lifestyle' after rumours of late payments, rude employees spread

Anna Maria Romero | September 28, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The owner of an establishment that prided itself on serving the best matcha in Singapore apologised in a Sep 27 Instagram post, acknowledging that his “reckless lifestyle and habits” have affected the business. Tan Junyu, who founded the Haus Coffee concept store, also wrote that he is stepping down from his role. Recently, there has been talk of Haus Coffee’s mismanagement online, especially on Reddit and TikTok. Rumours were spread of staff and suppliers not being paid on time and having to “chase after payment,” while the owner allegedly went on frequent trips overseas.

On Sep 17, Haus Coffee announced that it would temporarily be closing its store at Golden Mile Tower while it was sorting out “internal matters.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A week later, Mr Tan dropped a bigger bombshell, with a post that began with an acknowledgment that he had made a mess of things. In the post, the owner said he "wanted to address and acknowledge everything with full transparency and accountability.” “My reckless lifestyle and habits have caused great inconvenience and disappointment to everyone who worked at HAUS, customers, collaborators, and friends and family… I failed in my responsibilities as an employer and business owner,” he wrote.

He admitted to paying staff salaries late in spite of being reminded several times and added that there were times when Haus Coffee employees had to pay for stock out of pocket when Mr Tan failed to make sure the store had adequate supplies. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The owner also addressed criticism online concerning the alleged rude behaviour of the store’s baristas, apologizing to customers who had bad experiences as a result.

Mr Tan added that the brand is now under new management in charge of finances, hiring, and training, in order to avoid past mistakes.

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