Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore youth panel pitches ideas for easier journeys, cooler bus stops and smoother transfers

Merzsam Singkee | September 27, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Youth Panel for Transport comprising more than 35 young Singaporeans has presented its recommendations to Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng, following three months of engagement organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Youth Council. The panel, which is part of the SG Youth Plan and the first of four planned youth panels, brought together Singaporeans aged 17 to 33 from diverse backgrounds to identify transport challenges. They have developed proposals that will feed into LTA’s Land Transport Master Plan Refresh ahead of its 2027 release.

What the panel proposed Inclusivity was the dominant theme across the recommendations. Participants proposed ways to help seniors travel independently and confidently, including potential shared micromobility options for first- and last-mile journeys. They also submitted proposals to help improve wayfinding and transit space design, making navigation more accessible. The panel also explored how to foster a more gracious commuting culture, particularly for commuters with invisible or diverse mobility needs, and proposed an approach to assess thermal comfort at bus stops, which could help identify targeted improvements for commuters waiting in Singapore’s heat. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Technology featured prominently in several proposals. These included a one-stop integrated platform combining cycling information, personalised route-planning, and real-time parking availability. Digital and physical wayfinding measures to support smoother train-to-bus transfers were also suggested. Finally, participants also explored personalised travel incentives to encourage commuters to travel outside peak periods or use less congested routes. How it fits into the LTMP Refresh LTA said the youth panel’s recommendations resonate with feedback gathered through its broader LTMP Refresh engagements, which have similarly highlighted the importance of a more inclusive and people-centred transport system. The panel’s proposals will be considered alongside feedback from commuters, industry partners, and other stakeholders as LTA shapes the Refresh ahead of its 2027 release.

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