Singapore News | 3 m read

American man goes full Singaporean with Singlish wedding vows: ‘Baby Bonus, CDA top-ups…’

Anna Maria Romero | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A man from the United States has won points with Singaporeans after he made his wedding vows in Singlish, complete with all sorts of local references. “If Mellanie married Mee Pok Man,” the groom, Tyler Creasman, wrote in the caption. Calling Mellanie his “Chio Bu,” he promised to build a home together. “I confirm apply BTO until the ballot system cry. Even if HDB racial quota full, we still try. Singapore spirit mah. We will have as many children as the government incentives allow. Baby Bonus, CDA top-ups… if government offer another 3K bonus, we produce one more,” he told her with a straight face. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He promised to buy her bubble tea, use tissue, slippers and even his whole body to chope seats for her, to tolerate her nonsense, to never let her queue alone, and to still cuddle her even when the aircon ‘spoil’. “No matter how stress, how blur I am, I choose you every day,” Mr Creasman told his lovely bride, adding, “I vow to be steady pom pi pi with you in shiok times and in bad, for better or worser… in sickness and in health, only mati then we part la.”

This is not the first time he has dazzled with his Singlish, as 15 years ago, he appeared on an episode of The Shan and Rozz Show, where he was called The Singaporean White Boy and impressed everyone with his Mandarin as well. Mr Creasman, then 16, had been living in Singapore for nine years at that point, and had spent two years before that in China. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. And though he’s been back in the United States for many years now, according to his most recent LinkedIn post, he still considers the Little Red Dot his hometown.

Based on the comments on his Instagram post, the love goes both ways. “He's more Singaporean than Singapore itself,” a netizen wrote.

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“Bro downloaded the SG Voice pack,” another added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. When a commenter wrote, “I hear my people, but I don't see my people,” Mr Creasman answered, “I am your people.” And when another tagged Singapore Airlines in a comment, daring the carrier to use his voice in a safety video, the post author wrote, “I'll do it if the opening shot is me dramatically pouring teh tarik at 35,000 feet.” Commenters who remembered Mr Creasman from The Singaporean White Boy video a decade and a half ago were pleased to see that he’s all grown up, and congratulated him on the happy occasion. /TISG Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Read also: More Singaporeans now see Singlish as a symbol of national identity, survey finds