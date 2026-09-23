Singapore News | 2 m read

MSF: Singapore launches new child protection unit to flag abuse concerns on children earlier after Megan Khung’s death

Nick Karean | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary MSF launched SAFER on Sep 22 to help identify child protection concerns earlier by sharing information across agencies.

Its risk algorithm surfaced about 600 cases in two months, with 70 referred for stronger or additional family support.

The unit first focuses on families with children under seven and keeps trained professionals responsible for decisions and follow-up. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore has launched a new unit to help spot possible child abuse concerns earlier and support families sooner. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) launched SAFER, short for Sensemaking Alerts for Frontline Engagement and Response, on Sep 22.

The unit brings together relevant information from MSF, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). This process gives child protection professionals a fuller picture when assessing families. SAFER has been operating since late June. Its risk algorithm surfaced about 600 cases for review during its first two months. About 70 were referred to case managers to strengthen or step up support, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sep 22). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. How SAFER will work SAFER currently focuses on families with children under the age of 7 in which child protection concerns exist.

The system uses available information to identify potential risks and recent stressors. Trained professionals then check the information against case records and their own judgement. An alert doesn't automatically mean abuse has occurred. It also doesn't decide how serious a case is. New abuse or neglect cases can be referred to child protection agencies. Families facing stress may also receive early help before serious concerns emerge. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. MSF said access to information is governed by existing legal and policy safeguards.

Lessons from Megan Khung’s case The system was introduced after a review into the death of four-year-old Megan Khung, who died in February 2020. MSF said SAFER could have identified her case for review about five months before her death if it had existed then. The review found lapses and failures in how several agencies handled concerns about Megan.

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