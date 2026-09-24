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Singapore parents post warning after man allegedly in smart glasses is seen following female students

Anna Maria Romero | September 24, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After a video of a man in Singapore believed to be wearing smart glasses was seen following two female teenage students from Raffles Institution, some parents shared photos from the clip and issued a warning for the public to be careful. Parents have been concerned about smart glasses as they can look like ordinary eyewear but have the ability to discreetly film without detection and without the consent of the people being captured on camera.

In an Instagram post on Sep 22, @singaporeparents shared some tips on how other parents can keep children and teenagers safe. According to the post, the incident of the man following the girls, which occurred near Marymount MRT, “put everyday student commutes and wearable surveillance in the spotlight.” Young people who like to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts can keep one earbud out, the post reads, adding, “Complete audio isolation dulls situational awareness. Hearing footsteps behind them gives them crucial seconds to react.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Parents can also teach their kids what wearable technology looks like. For example, smart glasses have thicker frames, small corner lenses, or blinking LED indicators.

Third, children and teens should be aware that if someone walks alongside them, matching their pace, they can pause or move to the side. “A regular commuter walks past; a trailer hesitates,” the post noted. Lastly, when young people feel unsafe or uneasy, they should head to the MRT Passenger Service Centre or a busy convenience store, avoiding quieter side paths with few or no people. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“A five-minute chat over dinner today can give your child the awareness they need for tomorrow’s commute,” @singaporeparents added, posting a link to a helpful checklist for the first time a child or teen commutes alone.

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