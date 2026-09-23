Singapore News | 3 m read

Singapore toddler's death leads to new MSF unit for identifying potential cases of child abuse

Anna Maria Romero | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The tragic death of four-year-old Megan Khung has led to the creation of a new unit under the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) called SAFER, which stands for Sensemaking Alerts for Frontline Engagement and Response. MSF said in a statement on Sept 22 that the unit will provide frontline professionals with the information needed to assess whether children and families may need early support. In response to recommendations from a review panel appointed by MSF in May 2025 to look into strengthening the child protection ecosystem after Megan’s death, the ministry committed to a social services coordination centre.

Megan Khung’s story Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Megan was born on Oct 4, 2015, to Foo Li Ping and Simon Khung. Her parents were married in May that year, but divorced the following year. The child remained with her mother, who had custody. Megan’s last day in preschool was on Sep 5, 2019, though her grandmother saw her later via video call. A police report was filed in January 2020 because Megan’s whereabouts were unknown. In the following month, Megan died from the abuse she repeatedly received from Foo and her then-boyfriend, Brian Wong. It was discovered later that Megan’s body had been burned in a metal barrel.

Megan’s father, known for having turned his life around after 16 years of drug addiction, alerted the police in July 2020, expressing concern for his daughter’s safety. On Apr 3, 2025, Foo received a 19-year jail sentence for the incidents before, after, and leading to the death of her child. Meanwhile, Wong, who had delivered the blow to Megan’s stomach that caused her death, was sentenced to 17 strokes of the cane and 30 years’ jail for his part in the child’s death, as well as for drug trafficking and consumption. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

On Oct 23, 2025, after the panel’s findings had been released, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli apologised, acknowledging that agencies could have done more to protect the little girl.

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