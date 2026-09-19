Singapore News | 2 m read

ICA: 27 motorists caught for traffic offences at Woodlands Checkpoint during September school holidays — Eight hit with entry bans

Merzsam Singkee | September 19, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers conducting stepped-up traffic enforcement at Woodlands Checkpoint during the September school holidays between September 4 and 13, 2026, caught 27 motorists for traffic violations, queue cutting, and dangerous road behaviour. Of the 27 detected, 24 were caught at departure for offences including crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in positions likely to cause danger or obstruction, and queue-cutting. Of these, 16 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue, while eight drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were subjected to entry bans into Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines and queue cutting.

Sixteen of the 24 were also referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

At arrival, three motorists were caught queue-cutting and crossing double white lines, and were referred to the Traffic Police for follow-up. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ICA’s stance ICA reiterated its serious stance against motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officers’ instructions at the checkpoints, warning that firm action will be taken without hesitation. Travellers were reminded to exercise patience, cooperate with officers, comply with traffic laws, and maintain lane discipline when using Singapore’s land checkpoints.

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