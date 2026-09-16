Singapore customers face S$609K losses after True Fitness & True Yoga closures, including those who paid lifetime membership up to S$21K
SFA: 230 True Fitness, True Yoga employees and freelancers seek help finding new jobs after closures
Summary
About 230 True Group employees and freelancers have contacted the Singapore Fitness Alliance for help finding new jobs after the closures.
The job support effort involves the Singapore Fitness Alliance, the National Instructors & Coaches Association, and NTUC’s employment institute, e2i.
True Fitness and True Yoga are closing their Singapore outlets as part of a liquidation after their directors said the business could no longer continue.
SINGAPORE: About 230 employees and freelancers from True Group have sought help finding new jobs after True Fitness and True Yoga abruptly closed.
The Singapore Fitness Alliance (SFA) said it is working with the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA) and NTUC’s employment and employability institute, e2i, to support affected workers.
SFA president and co-founder Sean Tan gave the figure to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), which reported the development on Sept 13.
The number includes both employees and freelancers, showing how the closures have affected people working across different roles in Singapore’s fitness sector.
Job support is available, but unpaid money is separate
NICA was set up in 2019 by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). SFA said the groups are working together to help those affected by the closures.
SFA said its role is to help affected workers find new employment. It won't handle efforts to recover unpaid salaries or commissions, Mr Tan said.
SFA is a not-for-profit association whose members include most gyms, studios and boutique fitness operators in Singapore.
True Group is closing during liquidation
True Group operates 10 fitness centres across Singapore under True Fitness, TFX and Yoga Edition.
Its parent company, Hong Kong-listed Kontafarma China Holdings, said the Singapore directors couldn't continue the businesses because of their liabilities.
The closures form part of the liquidation process, with insolvency practitioners provisionally appointed.
The company blamed what it described as unprecedented challenges. These included competition from boutique gyms, fitness facilities in condominiums and private homes, plus digital training options.
True Group was established in Singapore in 2004. It later exited Malaysia and Thailand in 2017, followed by Taiwan in 2025.
Newsletter
Get updates straight to your inbox
Workers now face the practical cost of a business closure
The fitness industry has changed, and businesses have had to compete across more types of exercise services. But behind the closure notices are instructors, staff and freelancers who still need an income.
Helping them move into new jobs is a practical step. Recovering unpaid wages or commissions will require separate action.
In situations like this, workers need both information and support fast. The best outcome is to help affected people return to work while they pursue any money owed to them through the proper channels.
Read related: Singapore customers face S$609K losses after True Fitness & True Yoga closures, including those who paid lifetime membership up to S$21K