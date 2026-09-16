SFA: 230 True Fitness, True Yoga employees and freelancers seek help finding new jobs after closures

SINGAPORE: About 230 employees and freelancers from True Group have sought help finding new jobs after True Fitness and True Yoga abruptly closed.

True Fitness and True Yoga are closing their Singapore outlets as part of a liquidation after their directors said the business could no longer continue.

The job support effort involves the Singapore Fitness Alliance, the National Instructors & Coaches Association, and NTUC’s employment institute, e2i.

About 230 True Group employees and freelancers have contacted the Singapore Fitness Alliance for help finding new jobs after the closures.

The Singapore Fitness Alliance (SFA) said it is working with the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA) and NTUC’s employment and employability institute, e2i, to support affected workers.

SFA president and co-founder Sean Tan gave the figure to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), which reported the development on Sept 13.

The number includes both employees and freelancers, showing how the closures have affected people working across different roles in Singapore’s fitness sector.

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Job support is available, but unpaid money is separate

NICA was set up in 2019 by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). SFA said the groups are working together to help those affected by the closures.

SFA said its role is to help affected workers find new employment. It won't handle efforts to recover unpaid salaries or commissions, Mr Tan said.