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Woman removed from Scoot flight bound for Singapore after disruptive behaviour, causing two-hour delay

Aiah Bathan | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: On a flight from Macau to Singapore, a woman was asked to disembark the aircraft after causing a disturbance that caused the flight to be delayed for about two hours. This incident happened on a Scoot flight, and witnesses stated that the woman was taken off the plane after all of the passengers had completed boarding.

Case details revealed that the woman refused to get off the plane even if police officers persuaded her. The woman continued to ramble until finally giving in to the request of the authorities. The airline further admitted that they were aware of the incident and that the passenger was asked to deplane due to her disruptive behaviour. However, the airline did not specify the exact details of how the female passenger disrupted the order inside the aircraft.

The passenger was handed over to the local authorities at the Macau International Airport, while the affected passengers of the delayed flight were said to have been given refreshments on board. The airline apologised for the inconvenience and admitted that safety of their passengers is always top of their priority. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always our top priority, and we will take appropriate measures for any passengers who may pose a safety risk to them,” Scoot declared.

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