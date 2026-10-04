In the Hood | 2 m read

Singapore tourist spends over S$7,000 on ‘jade’ in Guizhou, later finds Buddha pendant worth less than S$100

Aiah Bathan | October 4, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A supposed souvenir from a trip turned out to be a scam after a Singaporean tourist spent over S$7,000 on 16 jade products, only to discover that one of the Buddha pendants was actually serpentine stone worth less than S$100. Case details revealed that a 37-year-old woman reported to Shin Min Daily News that her parents joined a six-day, five-night tour group to Guizhou on SepT 8. This trip consisted of approximately 20 people, and the majority were elderly. On the last day of their trip, the tour guide took the tourists to a place that sells jade products.

Initially, her mother wanted to buy only a jade ornament for herself, but the shop assistant insisted on showing her more products, leading to her buying 16 pieces of jewellery, including zodiac ornaments, beaded bracelets, Pixiu (a mythical creature), dragon and phoenix pendants, and a Buddha pendant. Some of these came with certificates of authenticity.

When her parents returned from the trip, she noticed that the Buddha pendant seemed off, and, having basic knowledge of what real jade looks like, the woman went to appraise the jewellery. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Unfortunately, after testing, the Buddha pendant was found to be made of serpentine, not the "black jade" as stated in the original appraisal report. She then realised that the serpentine Buddha pendant was worth less than $100.

With this, the woman sought help from the Singapore Tourism Board and asked if she could request a refund. She was then informed that the process could take 12 to 16 weeks and she is still waiting for a further response.

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