Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore drug bust: CNB seizes over S$1 million worth of heroin, Ice and cannabis at Tuas Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A joint ICA and CNB operation has uncovered more than S$1 million worth of controlled drugs smuggled into Singapore in sealed packets labelled as commercial biscuits, with a Malaysian motorcyclist arrested at Tuas Checkpoint and a follow-up inland operation leading to the arrest of a Singaporean man in Tampines on the same day. On Sep 23, 2026, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint referred a Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks, discovering sealed packets concealed in the rear box. CNB officers were alerted and conducted further searches, uncovering a total of approximately 6,961 g of heroin, 1,116 g of Ice, and 1,032 g of cannabis. The rider, a 32-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested in connection with the case.

Follow-up operation in Tampines Through follow-up investigations on the same day, CNB officers launched an operation in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83, leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug offences. A search of his residence further yielded approximately 790 g of heroin, 602 g of cannabis, 127 g of Ice, 51 g of Ecstasy tablets, and 21 g of ketamine. Cash amounting to S$33,086 was also seized.

The combined drugs seized across both operations have an estimated street value exceeding S$1 million. The heroin, Ice, and cannabis alone could potentially feed the addiction of approximately 4,598 abusers for a week. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Potential death penalty The quantities involved trigger Singapore’s most severe drug penalties. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, importing more than 15 g of diamorphine, more than 250 g of methamphetamine, or more than 500 g of cannabis may carry the death penalty under Section 7. Trafficking more than 15 g of diamorphine or more than 500 g of cannabis carries a mandatory death penalty under Section 5. The 6,961 g of heroin and 1,032 g of cannabis seized from the motorcycle significantly exceed these thresholds.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now