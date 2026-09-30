Singapore drug bust: CNB seizes over S$1 million worth of heroin, Ice and cannabis at Tuas Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: A joint ICA and CNB operation has uncovered more than S$1 million worth of controlled drugs smuggled into Singapore in sealed packets labelled as commercial biscuits, with a Malaysian motorcyclist arrested at Tuas Checkpoint and a follow-up inland operation leading to the arrest of a Singaporean man in Tampines on the same day.
On Sep 23, 2026, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint referred a Malaysia-registered motorcycle for enhanced checks, discovering sealed packets concealed in the rear box. CNB officers were alerted and conducted further searches, uncovering a total of approximately 6,961 g of heroin, 1,116 g of Ice, and 1,032 g of cannabis. The rider, a 32-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested in connection with the case.
Follow-up operation in Tampines
Through follow-up investigations on the same day, CNB officers launched an operation in the vicinity of Tampines Street 83, leading to the arrest of a 41-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug offences. A search of his residence further yielded approximately 790 g of heroin, 602 g of cannabis, 127 g of Ice, 51 g of Ecstasy tablets, and 21 g of ketamine. Cash amounting to S$33,086 was also seized.
The combined drugs seized across both operations have an estimated street value exceeding S$1 million. The heroin, Ice, and cannabis alone could potentially feed the addiction of approximately 4,598 abusers for a week.
Potential death penalty
The quantities involved trigger Singapore’s most severe drug penalties. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, importing more than 15 g of diamorphine, more than 250 g of methamphetamine, or more than 500 g of cannabis may carry the death penalty under Section 7. Trafficking more than 15 g of diamorphine or more than 500 g of cannabis carries a mandatory death penalty under Section 5. The 6,961 g of heroin and 1,032 g of cannabis seized from the motorcycle significantly exceed these thresholds.
Newsletter
Get updates straight to your inbox
Investigations are ongoing. ICA said it will continue working with CNB to prevent drug smuggling across Singapore’s borders, while CNB said it will continue swift inland enforcement actions against drug offenders and traffickers.
Read also: ICA foils smuggling attempt of over 1,600 vaporisers found hidden under car bonnet at Woodlands Checkpoint