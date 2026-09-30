Singapore News | 2 m read

Unconscious person found as fire breaks out at Pending Road HDB block; 70 evacuated

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A fire at a sixth-floor unit at Block 126 Pending Road on Sep 28, 2026, at about 3 pm resulted in an unconscious person being found in the living room, with SCDF paramedics and emergency medical technicians administering CPR before conveying the person to Woodlands Hospital. Upon arrival, SCDF officers observed black smoke emitting from the sixth-floor unit. The fire, which involved items in the living room, was extinguished using one water jet.

During firefighting operations, firefighters discovered an unconscious person in the living room and brought them out of the unit, where an SCDF paramedic and emergency medical technicians commenced CPR. A resident from a neighbouring unit was also assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The Police and SCDF evacuated approximately 70 persons from the affected block as a precautionary measure. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire safety reminders SCDF reminded the public that the top three causes of residential fires are unattended cooking, electrical fires, and unattended lighted materials. Residents are advised not to leave cooking unattended and to keep stove tops, cooker hoods, and ovens clean and free of grease.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

Power sockets should not be overloaded, and devices should not be left charging overnight without supervision. Lighted materials such as incense sticks and cigarettes must be fully extinguished before disposal and never left unattended. Read also: Fire at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 HDB flat sends two residents to hospital, 20 evacuated as black smoke fills seventh floor unit