Fire at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 HDB flat sends two residents to hospital, 20 evacuated as black smoke fills seventh floor unit

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a seventh-floor unit at Block 254 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Sep 22, 2026, at about 10:45 a.m., sending black smoke billowing from the living room and prompting the evacuation of approximately 20 residents from the block.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers extinguished the fire, which involved items in the living room, using one water jet. During firefighting operations, two persons were found in the bedrooms and assisted out of the unit. Both were assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

A firefighter was also assessed for heat exhaustion during operations and conveyed to Woodlands Hospital as a precaution. He was discharged the same day. About 20 residents from the block were evacuated by Police and SCDF as a precautionary measure while firefighting was ongoing.