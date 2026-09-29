Fire at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 HDB flat sends two residents to hospital, 20 evacuated as black smoke fills seventh floor unit
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a seventh-floor unit at Block 254 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Sep 22, 2026, at about 10:45 a.m., sending black smoke billowing from the living room and prompting the evacuation of approximately 20 residents from the block.
Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers extinguished the fire, which involved items in the living room, using one water jet. During firefighting operations, two persons were found in the bedrooms and assisted out of the unit. Both were assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.
A firefighter was also assessed for heat exhaustion during operations and conveyed to Woodlands Hospital as a precaution. He was discharged the same day. About 20 residents from the block were evacuated by Police and SCDF as a precautionary measure while firefighting was ongoing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire safety reminders
SCDF reminded the public that the top three causes of residential fires are unattended cooking, electrical fires, and unattended lighted materials. Residents are advised not to leave cooking unattended and to keep stove tops, cooker hoods, and ovens clean and free of grease.
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Power sockets should not be overloaded, and devices should not be left charging overnight without supervision. Lighted materials such as incense sticks and cigarettes must be fully extinguished before disposal and never left unattended.