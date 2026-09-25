Singapore News | 2 m read

ICA foils smuggling attempt of over 1,600 vaporisers found hidden under car bonnet at Woodlands Checkpoint

Merzsam Singkee | September 25, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint have seized more than 1,600 vaporisers and related components found concealed under the bonnet of a Malaysia-registered car on September 9, 2026, following an intelligence-led operation by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC). Acting on information received from the ITC, Search and Examination officers directed the vehicle for further checks, leading to the discovery of the vaporisers hidden in the engine compartment.

The 32-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested in connection with the case, which has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation. The use of the car bonnet as a concealment space, rather than the passenger cabin or boot, shows the smugglers’ continued effort to exploit areas of vehicles less immediately visible during standard checks. The ITC’s role in flagging the vehicle before physical inspection also shows the value of intelligence-driven targeting in identifying high-risk vehicles among the large daily traffic volume at Woodlands Checkpoint. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Netizens react The seizure drew a mix of sharp observations and calls for tougher measures online.

One commenter raised the question that enforcement operations rarely answer publicly: “But who’s the recipient?” Another offered a practical observation about the concealment method itself: “Those things in the engine compartment will be cooked and useless.”

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