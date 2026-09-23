Singapore News | 3 m read

'Honest living': Singaporeans express well-wishes as ex-Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap starts as property agent

Anna Maria Romero | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Faisal Manap, the vice-chair of the Workers’ Party and former Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament, has made a career pivot and is now a property agent with ERA Real Estate Singapore. On Monday (Sep 21), Mr Faisal was featured in the Facebook photo of Mohd Nizam Nawawi, an ERA agent. Welcoming the ex-WP MP to ERA, he wrote that Mr Faisal is “A man who requires no introduction. Having been on the ground serving his constituents, and with those valuable experiences will bring much assurance that he'll serve with nothing less but sheer honesty.”

Singaporeans commenting on this new phase in Mr Faisal’s life have been congratulating him and wishing him well, sharing their hopes that he’ll find success in his new career. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Faisal Manap’s background Mr Faisal, 51, is a three-time MP for Aljunied’s Kaki Bukit ward, as part of the WP slate that won during the General Election in 2011, 2015, and 2020. In the last year’s GE, he anchored the party’s team that contested at Tampines GRC, which lost by a small margin to the ruling People’s Action Party slate led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

Since 2016, he’s been the vice-chairperson of the WP. As an MP, Mr Faisal was well-liked and developed a reputation as a dedicated, hardworking and humble leader. However, like others in WP’s top leadership, he was also affected by the far-reaching Raeesah Khan scandal. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mr Faisal has a diploma in civil and structural engineering as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. He worked as a technical officer in the Housing and Development Board and as a counsellor.

What Singaporeans are saying Many Singaporeans appear to regard Mr Faisal with warmth, based on reactions to the news of his latest career development. There has been an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes toward his “honest living” online. “Whatever job he takes on, as long as he is hardworking, honest & humble, people will support him not because he is from WP,” a commenter wrote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now