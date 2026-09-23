'Honest living': Singaporeans express well-wishes as ex-Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap starts as property agent
SINGAPORE: Faisal Manap, the vice-chair of the Workers’ Party and former Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament, has made a career pivot and is now a property agent with ERA Real Estate Singapore.
On Monday (Sep 21), Mr Faisal was featured in the Facebook photo of Mohd Nizam Nawawi, an ERA agent.
Welcoming the ex-WP MP to ERA, he wrote that Mr Faisal is “A man who requires no introduction. Having been on the ground serving his constituents, and with those valuable experiences will bring much assurance that he'll serve with nothing less but sheer honesty.”
Singaporeans commenting on this new phase in Mr Faisal’s life have been congratulating him and wishing him well, sharing their hopes that he’ll find success in his new career.
Faisal Manap’s background
Mr Faisal, 51, is a three-time MP for Aljunied’s Kaki Bukit ward, as part of the WP slate that won during the General Election in 2011, 2015, and 2020.
In the last year’s GE, he anchored the party’s team that contested at Tampines GRC, which lost by a small margin to the ruling People’s Action Party slate led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.
Since 2016, he’s been the vice-chairperson of the WP.
As an MP, Mr Faisal was well-liked and developed a reputation as a dedicated, hardworking and humble leader. However, like others in WP’s top leadership, he was also affected by the far-reaching Raeesah Khan scandal.
Mr Faisal has a diploma in civil and structural engineering as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. He worked as a technical officer in the Housing and Development Board and as a counsellor.
What Singaporeans are saying
Many Singaporeans appear to regard Mr Faisal with warmth, based on reactions to the news of his latest career development.
There has been an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes toward his “honest living” online.
“Whatever job he takes on, as long as he is hardworking, honest & humble, people will support him not because he is from WP,” a commenter wrote.
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“Good and well. Wish him the very best in helping people secure a home,” added another.
“I respect Faisal - he will be a successful real estate agent,” opined a third.
“Nothing wrong here; he is still serving the community through an honest living. He enjoys and takes pride in being of service to his community and Singaporeans alike, and if he can do it through a different role than an MP, why not?” a Facebook user wrote. /TISG
Read also: 'The man of the day,’ Faisal Manap is touched by warm welcome at Tampines