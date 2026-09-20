Singapore News | 3 m read

Geylang hotel among locations raided as CNB arrests 82 across Singapore

Merzsam Singkee | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 82 suspected drug offenders in an island-wide anti-drug operation from September 14 to 18, 2026, seizing controlled drugs estimated to be worth more than S$46,700, including approximately 1,151g of cannabis, 146g of 'Ice', 45g of heroin, 9g of ketamine, four Ecstasy tablets, and two LSD stamps. According to CNB, the heroin, Ice, and cannabis seized could potentially feed the addiction of 270 abusers for a week. On the evening of Sep 15, CNB officers arrested a 40-year-old male foreign national near Lorong 12 Geylang for suspected drug trafficking. Follow-up investigations led officers to a hotel along Sims Avenue, where two further arrests were made: a 43-year-old male foreign national and a 34-year-old female foreign national.

The 43-year-old man’s hotel room yielded approximately 185g of cannabis, a small amount of Ice and Ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia. A search of the 34-year-old woman’s room on the same floor recovered 15 g of Ice and drug paraphernalia. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Thirteen arrested in Lorong 22 Geylang building On the evening of Sep 16, CNB officers conducted an operation at a private residential building along Lorong 22 Geylang, arresting 13 men for suspected drug offences. Eleven, comprising three Singaporeans and eight foreign nationals aged between 20 and 53, were arrested from eight rooms across the building. Two further foreign nationals aged 26 and 31 were arrested on the ground floor. Approximately 12g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Preliminary investigations indicated all 13 were suspected of having consumed controlled drugs. DAC Lim Sze Yuk, Deputy Director of the CNB Enforcement Division, used the operation to issue a direct warning to business owners and premises operators. “Business owners and operators who knowingly allow or facilitate drug activities on their premises should be under no illusion—CNB will investigate and take firm enforcement action against all persons involved,” she said. Netizens react The operations drew a mix of praise and frustration online, with several commenters pointing to Geylang’s long history as a problem area. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Good that CNB is now focusing on Geylang. This area has had too much illicit substance activity going on for decades, left thriving,” one commenter wrote. One took aim at the persistent flow of drugs into Singapore: “How the hell do drugs keep entering here unless checkpoints are still sleeping or even worse is happening behind the scenes?”

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