Singapore News | 2 m read

‘Borderline concealment’: ICA finds 2,200 cartons of cigarettes hidden in lorry floorboard

Merzsam Singkee | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint have foiled another cigarette smuggling attempt, uncovering more than 2,200 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed within a modified floorboard in a Malaysia-registered lorry on September 2, 2026. Officers directed the lorry for enhanced checks, leading to the discovery of the cigarettes hidden within what ICA described as a “borderline concealment”, which included a modified floorboard designed to create a hidden cavity for the contraband.

The 48-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and referred to Singapore Customs along with the seized exhibits for further investigation. The full video posted by the ICA may be viewed here. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Netizens react The seizure drew the usual mix of praise and pointed commentary online.

“Thank you ICA officers” and “Well done” reflected the general appreciation for the checkpoint’s detection work. One commenter offered a sardonic response to the consequences awaiting the arrested driver: “Welcome to Changi person [sic],” likely referring to Changi Prison.

Another kept it blunt: “3 years in,” referencing the potential imprisonment term under Singapore’s Customs Act for duty evasion offences. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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