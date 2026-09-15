Singapore News | 3 m read

Singapore air quality turns unhealthy across 4 regions as PSI climbs

Nick Karean | September 15, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Four of Singapore’s five regions recorded unhealthy air quality on Sep 14, with the central region reaching a PSI of 136.

The southern region entered the unhealthy range at 10 pm, after the eastern, western, and central areas had crossed the threshold.

NEA said smoke from fires in Kalimantan and southern Sumatra was drifting towards Singapore as winds shifted east-southeast. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality worsened on Monday, Sep 14, with four of five regions reaching unhealthy PSI levels. The southern region crossed into the unhealthy range at 10 pm, recording a 24-hour PSI of 104. The central region saw the highest reading at 136.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported the developments on Sept 14, citing Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) haze advisory. Haze pushes air quality into unhealthy range The central region entered the unhealthy range first, reaching 102 at noon after four days of moderate readings. Its PSI later climbed to 136 by 10 pm. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The eastern and western regions crossed the threshold at 4 pm, both recording 101. Their readings later rose to 119 and 114. The northern region stayed in the moderate range, with a PSI reading of 94 at 10 pm.

Winds carried smoke towards Singapore NEA said a change in wind direction was helping carry smoke from Indonesia towards Singapore. Winds shifted towards the east-southeast, bringing moderate to dense smoke plumes from fires in Kalimantan. Some haze also drifted over from southern Sumatra. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Hotspots were detected across southern Sumatra and several parts of Kalimantan. A smaller number were also found in Peninsular Malaysia and Java. Haze had also affected parts of Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia, and southern Vietnam, where some monitoring stations recorded air quality ranging from moderate to unhealthy.

Dry weather could keep haze around longer NEA expects dry conditions across Singapore and nearby areas over the coming days. The agency said winds are forecast to continue blowing from the southeast to east-southeast. The wind could keep Singapore exposed to haze from nearby fires. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now