Singapore News | 3 m read

Swiss man accused of racist gesture towards Singaporean, but commenters defend him

Anna Maria Romero | October 2, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A local content creator was recently on the receiving end of a racist gesture while travelling in Switzerland, and he posted the encounter online. However, some commenters on his post appeared to defend the man who had been racist, saying the content creator had been at fault in the first place. On Sept 29, Sukas (@sukasblood) posted a video on Instagram that had the words “When asking a local for help goes completely wrong” written in the text overlay. It began with his motorcycle having fallen over and the content creator unable to set it upright again. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He seemed relieved when an elderly man walked toward him, and after greeting him, asked if he could help him.

However, the man appeared to be angry and asked him what he was doing in the area. Sukas explained, “Oh no, I drove the wrong way.” The man said, “It’s forbidden to come here,” and then began taking pictures. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. And when Sukas said, “I’m sorry… I didn’t know,” the man replied, “No sorry, it’s forbidden.” The man also insisted that Sukas had seen a sign that indicated entry was forbidden, but Sukas explained that he had not. The man went on to make a face at him, slanting his eyes and sticking his tongue out. “That was very racist,” Sukas told him. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Unrepentant, the man further told him he hoped his motorbike was damaged. He repeated that coming into the area was forbidden, and when Sukas reiterated that he had not known about that, he pointed to an area where there was purportedly a sign that said as much.

The man took photos again, and as he was turning to leave, Sukas asked him again, “Can you help me, please?” However, the man simply shook his head, said no, and then walked away. When a commenter wrote that the encounter had shown the “dark side of Switzerland, unfortunately,” others pushed back. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Man being angry when someone is on his property without asking is a dark side?” asked one. “That's not the Dark Side of Switzerland; that's traffic rules, and he had to follow them!” added another. “It's his land. If it's your house, we can enter freely?” a third chimed in. An Instagram user wrote, “I don’t think the man did anything wrong. It’s his farm, including his sheep and animals. A motorbike especially makes loud sounds, putting his animals in uncomfortable situations & directly affecting them. Own mistake there lol, stop trespassing and annoying animals.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“Maybe it’s you and your behaviour,” wrote another. “I have ridden my bike… all over Switzerland. You don’t accidentally ‘arrive’ on those trails. That is illegal to be on them with a motorcycle. And now, you want sympathy?” a commenter argued.

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