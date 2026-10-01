Fake Reviews: 5-Star Marketplace
Fake 5-star reviews for S$5 per post: 6 Singapore businesses were caught falsely boosting their online ratings
Summary
Six Singapore businesses were found linked to paid fake reviews after responding to online listings offering money for fabricated testimonials.
One Carousell listing offered S$5 per fake review, while suppliers moved assignments to Telegram and provided ready-made text.
Singapore’s consumer watchdog says fake reviews can mislead consumers and may breach the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.
SINGAPORE: Fake online reviews are still being sold in Singapore, sometimes for as little as S$5. Investigations found six businesses that had paid suppliers to obtain positive reviews.
These businesses included a law firm, funeral home, private investigator, logistics company, hair salon, and maid agency, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sep 29).
CNA’s reporter responded to a listing on Carousell offering S$1 to S$2 per review. The suppliers then provided instructions and ready-made comments for businesses to use. The reporter later posted seven Google reviews but didn’t receive any payment. The reviews were removed afterwards.
Fake reviews are easy to buy online
One Carousell listing sought users with older Google accounts and higher Local Guide levels. It offered S$5 for each review, with payment promised after posting.
Another seller claimed to have 10 Google accounts and offered discounts for larger orders.
Some listings had remained online for months. After moving to Telegram, suppliers gave the reporter specific businesses and text to post.
Three five-star reviews for one law firm appeared within 10 minutes from different accounts. This kind of sudden activity can be a useful warning sign.
Several businesses received one-star reviews describing very different experiences. However, the investigation couldn't establish whether those negative reviews were genuine.
Singapore rules treat fake reviews as unfair practices
The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said businesses that post, procure or help publish fake reviews can face enforcement action.
Under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, false reviews that deceive or mislead consumers are considered unfair practices. Courts can order restitution or award damages where the legal requirements are met.
Singapore has already taken action against businesses over fake reviews. In 2024, Loft Home Furnishing admitted to publishing fake five-star reviews involving customer information and photos.
CCS also took action against Lambency Detailing in 2025 over AI-generated fake reviews on Sgcarmart.
Consumers should look beyond the five-star score
Associate Professor Alton Chua from Nanyang Technological University said fake reviews have become harder to spot.
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Generative AI can produce polished reviews quickly, making poor grammar or exaggerated praise less useful as warning signs.
Marcus Ho, founder of Brew Interactive, said sudden increases in five-star reviews, generic wording and reviewer accounts with little history can raise suspicion.
Looking at lower-rated reviews and checking several platforms can provide a fuller picture. CCS gives similar advice, including checking for repeated language, unusually positive comments and signs of incentivised reviews.
Online ratings can help people make faster choices, especially when comparing unfamiliar businesses, but a five-star score shouldn't replace a closer look at what customers actually experienced.
A review is useful because someone genuinely went through the experience. Once that part disappears, the stars may still shine, but they tell us much less.