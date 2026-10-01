Fake 5-star reviews for S$5 per post: 6 Singapore businesses were caught falsely boosting their online ratings

SINGAPORE: Fake online reviews are still being sold in Singapore, sometimes for as little as S$5. Investigations found six businesses that had paid suppliers to obtain positive reviews.

Singapore’s consumer watchdog says fake reviews can mislead consumers and may breach the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

One Carousell listing offered S$5 per fake review, while suppliers moved assignments to Telegram and provided ready-made text.

Six Singapore businesses were found linked to paid fake reviews after responding to online listings offering money for fabricated testimonials.

CNA’s reporter responded to a listing on Carousell offering S$1 to S$2 per review. The suppliers then provided instructions and ready-made comments for businesses to use. The reporter later posted seven Google reviews but didn’t receive any payment. The reviews were removed afterwards.

Fake reviews are easy to buy online

One Carousell listing sought users with older Google accounts and higher Local Guide levels. It offered S$5 for each review, with payment promised after posting.

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Another seller claimed to have 10 Google accounts and offered discounts for larger orders.

Some listings had remained online for months. After moving to Telegram, suppliers gave the reporter specific businesses and text to post.

Three five-star reviews for one law firm appeared within 10 minutes from different accounts. This kind of sudden activity can be a useful warning sign.