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Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore's population at 6.21 million, partly due to more foreign workers working on infrastructure projects

Anna Maria Romero | September 28, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) said on Sep 25 (Friday) that in June, Singapore’s population reached 6.21 million, an increase of 1.6% in a year. According to the NPTD’s Population in Brief 2026, more foreign workers have come to Singapore to work on construction projects “The increase in our total population was mainly due to growth in the non-resident population, particularly an increase in the number of Work Permit Holders in the Construction sector to support key projects such as Changi Terminal 5, Marina Bay Sands expansion, and the ramp-up of housing supply and other transport infrastructure,” the report reads.

In June 2025, there were 6.11 million people in Singapore. Since then, a total of 97,300 has been added; among them are 24,200 citizens, 2,800 permanent residents, and 70,300 non-residents. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The city-state’s citizen population has gone up by 1.7% in the past year and is now at 3.68 million. As for the number of Permanent Residents, the figure has remained stable at 0.55 million. The number of non-residents, meanwhile, has gone up by 3.7%, largely made up by Work Permit Holders, followed by Migrant Domestic Workers.

Ageing society Over the past 10 years, more and more Singapore citizens have continued to age. In June 2016, only 13.7% of the total population were aged 65 and above. Today, the figure has grown to 21.4%. Among these, 152,000 are aged 80 and above, an increase of 60% since June 2016.

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