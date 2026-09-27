‘SFA has not approved any source of dog meat’ — Singapore Food Agency is investigating alleged illegal sale of dog meat in SG

Singapore News | 2 m read

‘SFA has not approved any source of dog meat’ — Singapore Food Agency is investigating alleged illegal sale of dog meat in SG

Nick Karean | September 27, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary The Singapore Food Agency is investigating a social media allegation that dog meat was being sold illegally in Singapore.

A Facebook group post showed an advertisement in Vietnamese language offering various cuts of dog meat for sale.

Illegal meat sellers can face fines of up to S$50,000 and two years’ jail for a first offence. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating an allegation that dog meat was being sold illegally in Singapore.

The claim surfaced on the Dogs Singapore Facebook group, where screengrabs that have since been deleted appeared to show a Vietnamese advertisement offering different cuts of dog meat. Photo: Facebook/@DeterminedPomelo7966 via Chung Sandra @DogsSingapore FB Group SFA said it hasn’t approved any source of dog meat. The agency also stressed that all imported food must meet its requirements before entering Singapore, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sept 25). SFA warns about unapproved meat imports Meat and meat products may be imported only by licensed businesses and must come from sources approved by SFA. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The agency said illegally imported food from unknown sources can create food safety risks. Selling meat brought into Singapore without a valid licence or import permit is also an offence. The allegation raises concerns about how an unapproved food product could enter the local market if the claim is confirmed. SFA said food safety is a shared responsibility between importers and retailers. Businesses selling food must make sure their products meet Singapore’s import rules and are safe to eat.

Illegal meat sales can bring jail and heavy fines Anyone convicted of selling illegally imported meat or meat products can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Repeat offenders face tougher penalties, with fines of up to S$100,000, up to three years’ jail, or both. The investigation also shows why social media claims involving food products can attract official attention, even after an original post disappears. People with concerns about food safety practices can report them directly to SFA through its online feedback form. For consumers, the sensible approach is to leave enforcement to the authorities and report suspected illegal food sales through the proper channels.