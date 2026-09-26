Singapore News | 3 m read

2 ICA-related scams hit Singapore as victims lose S$8.8 million since January

Merzsam Singkee | September 26, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) have issued a joint advisory warning the public about two distinct scam variants exploiting ICA’s name, with combined losses exceeding S$8.8 million since January 2026. Scam variant 1: Fake ICA officers transferring calls to China officials Victims receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be ICA officers, alleging that the victim’s personal details have been misused or their phone number linked to criminal activity such as transmitting scam messages. The call is then transferred to a second scammer posing as a Chinese government official, who demands money transfers or cash handovers for purported “investigation” or “bail” purposes.

In some cases, victims are asked to meet unknown individuals in person to sign fake documents, including non-disclosure agreements, to lend legitimacy to the fabricated investigation. Victims typically only realise they have been scammed after making multiple transfers or when the scammer becomes uncontactable. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Since January 2026, at least 117 such cases have been reported with total losses of at least S$8.4 million. Scam variant 2: Fraudulent PR application services with fake ICA approval letters Victims encounter advertisements on social media platforms such as Facebook offering to help them obtain Singapore Permanent Resident status. Clicking the advertisements leads to a website for a fake consultancy agency, where victims are prompted to submit personal details, including their mobile numbers. Scammers then contact victims via WhatsApp, misleading them into paying fees ranging from S$200 to around S$90,000 under the pretext of improving their chances of PR approval through supposed investments in companies, purchases of academic certifications, and donations. Victims are instructed to make bank transfers or hand over cash to unknown individuals.

Victims then receive a fraudulent automated acknowledgement email purportedly from ICA, containing a fake In-Principle Approval letter bearing the ICA letterhead. Some only discover they have been scammed when they approach ICA directly to verify the letter’s authenticity. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Since January 2026, at least 31 such cases have been reported with losses of at least S$400,000. ICA reminded the public that Singapore government officials will never ask victims to transfer or hand over money, luxury watches, gold, or cryptocurrency; obtain loans from licensed moneylenders; disclose banking login details; install apps from unverified sources; or transfer calls to the Police or other government officials.

ICA also clarified that it does not support or endorse commercial entities or consultants claiming to improve PR application chances. Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit applications directly through ICA’s official website. Those wishing to verify whether a call or email is genuinely from ICA can contact ICA via the ICA Feedback Form or call 6391 6100.

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