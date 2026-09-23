Singapore News | 2 m read

SPF: Scammers posing as Harvey Norman staff then fake MAS officers have stolen S$4.8 million from at least 119 victims since January

Merzsam Singkee | September 23, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory warning the public about a surge in government impersonation scams involving callers who first pose as Harvey Norman employees before escalating the deception to impersonate Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) officers. At least 119 cases have been reported, with total losses reaching at least S$4.8 million since January 2026. Victims receive unsolicited calls from scammers claiming to be Harvey Norman employees, who tell them they have purchased a television set or have a pending delivery confirmation. When victims deny making any such purchase, the caller claims their personal details have been misused and that further investigations are required.

The call is then transferred to a second scammer impersonating an MAS officer, who accuses the victim of involvement in criminal activities including money laundering. To facilitate supposed “investigations,” victims are asked to transfer money to a “safe account.” In some cases, victims are instructed to withdraw cash, purchase gold bars, or bring valuables such as jewellery or luxury watches to hand over to unknown individuals. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Victims are assured their money and valuables will be returned once investigations conclude. They typically realise they have been scammed only after making multiple transfers without receiving any promised refunds. The Police reminded the public that Singapore government officials will never ask them to transfer or hand over cash, gold, or luxury watches; disclose banking login details; install mobile apps from unverified app stores; or transfer their call to the Police or any other government agency.

The public is advised to add the ScamShield app to block scam calls and filter suspicious messages, and enable Two-Factor Authentication and transaction limits for banking accounts. Check the legitimacy of suspicious numbers and messages via the ScamShield app or at www.scamshield.gov.sg.

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