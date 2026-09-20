Singapore News | 2 m read

Singapore permanent resident, American man, 28, gets 27 months’ jail for ordering 136g cannabis via Telegram from Britain; parcel intercepted at SingPost

Nick Karean | September 20, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary American citizen and Singapore permanent resident Anton Andrievsky was sentenced to 27 months’ jail after pleading guilty to attempted drug possession.

Authorities intercepted a parcel containing 136.13g of cannabis at SingPost Centre on Sept 30, 2025.

The 28-year-old had ordered about 140g through Telegram and intended to pay the seller S$2,500 for the drugs. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident has been jailed for 27 months after ordering cannabis from Britain through Telegram. Anton Andrievsky, 28, pleaded guilty to attempted drug possession and was sentenced on September 16, 2026. The case began on September 30, 2025, when an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer spotted unusual features in a parcel’s X-ray image at SingPost Centre.

The package was addressed to Andrievsky’s Toa Payoh home, but someone who previously owned the flat was listed as the recipient. Officers opened the parcel and found jeans and vegetable matter that was later confirmed as cannabis. Testing found at least 136.13g of the drug. Mothership reported the case on September 18, 2026, citing court documents and earlier reporting by The Straits Times (ST). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He used someone else’s details to order Andrievsky told authorities he had ordered about 140g of cannabis from a Telegram contact known as “Yaz”. He intended to pay S$2,500 and said the drugs were for his own consumption.

Andrievsky also admitted making similar orders from the same person about three times before. He had used the previous owner’s details for his flat because he didn't want to use his own. When asked about the seller and his Telegram messages, Andrievsky couldn't provide much information. He also said he had forgotten the password needed to access his phone correspondence.

Officers forced entry after he refused to open the door Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers went to his Toa Payoh flat at about 2:30 p.m. that day. Andrievsky was inside but didn't open the door after officers identified themselves. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Officers detected movement and repeatedly told him to open up. Andrievsky refused, so they forced their way inside and arrested him. During the episode, he contacted his then-girlfriend by text messages. The case also carried added weight because Andrievsky had previous drug offences and underwent reformative training in 2019. Singapore's strict drug laws leave little room for casual assumptions about overseas purchases. A parcel may start as an online transaction, but once it enters Singapore, the consequences can become very real. In this case, the cannabis never reached its intended destination. The jail sentence did.