Singapore News | 3 m read

49 investigated in 10-day Geylang multi-agency crackdown spanning vice, drugs, vaporisers, duty-unpaid cigarettes and illegal PMDs

Merzsam Singkee | September 18, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A series of multi-agency enforcement operations across Geylang from August 24, 2026 to September 2, 2026 has placed 49 people, with 36 men and 13 women aged between 16 and 70, under investigation for a range of offences including vice activities, drug-related offences, illegal health product sales, duty-unpaid cigarette possession, active mobility violations, and illegal street hawking. The operations were led by Bedok Police Division and supported by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority (LTA), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Illegal health products and drugs Between Aug 27 and 29, joint operations by Bedok Police Division, HSA, ICA, and CNB targeted the sale of illegal health products and drug-related activities. Cough syrup, sexual enhancement products, vaporisers, and etomidate pods with a combined street value exceeding S$54,000 were seized. Two individuals were arrested under the Tobacco and Vaporiser Control Act 1993 and are also under investigation under the Health Products Act 2007. Three others, two men and a woman aged 32 to 37, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Vice operations Between Aug 24 and Sep 2, SPF conducted operations against vice and secret society-related activities in Geylang. Three women aged 41 to 53 were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities under the Women’s Charter Act 1961.

On Sep 1, officers conducted enforcement at a massage establishment and one other premises. Seven women aged between 30 and 47 were arrested for suspected vice-related activities. The massage establishment is assisting with investigations for infringement under the Massage Establishments Rules 2018, and the owner of the other premise is assisting with investigations under the Women’s Charter Act 1961. Other violations On Aug 27, Singapore Customs officers seized 1,142 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes during enforcement operations in Geylang. Eighteen individuals aged between 24 and 61 were issued composition sums under the Customs Act 1960. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

On Aug 28, LTA officers caught 13 individuals aged between 18 and 70 violating Active Mobility rules. One PMD and eight PABs were impounded during the operations. Hotel sweep and illegal street hawking On Aug 30, a joint CNB, ICA, and Bedok Police Division operation across five hotels in the Geylang vicinity resulted in three arrests, one for failure to attend in obedience to a public servant’s order, one for forgery, and one for theft by servant and remaining unlawfully in Singapore.

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