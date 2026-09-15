Singapore News | 3 m read

So many luxury items from S$3billion money laundering case that Singapore will have 15 auctions to dispose of them

Anna Maria Romero | September 15, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In 2023, one of the most important news items was the arrest of 10 Chinese men and women holding passports from around the globe in Singapore in a money-laundering case that turned out to be not only the biggest in the city-state’s history, but also one of the largest in the world. The arrests conducted by the Singapore Police Force involved seizing multiple cars, watches, Louis Vuitton bags, wine, other luxury items, as well as millions in cash. Now, three years later, after the jail sentences were served and the convicted individuals deported, Singapore is dealing with how to dispose of the luxury goods, which are so numerous that, according to reporting from CNN, it will take 15 auctions in all to get rid of them all.

There are 250 Hermès handbags, and these, together with luxury watches, will have not one but two standalone auctions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The items are on display at Freeport, a storage facility near Changi Airport, and interested individuals have the opportunity to take a look at jewellery from Hermès, Cartier, and Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags, collectable Japanese Bearbricks, among others.

Hotlotz is the auction house in charge of selling the items. Christopher Lanigan-O’Keeffe, its co-founder, told CNN about how unusual it is for so many designer pieces to be all together in this manner. “The amount of luxury handbags, the sheer volume of the jewellery here — all of great quality and all from the best jewellery houses — is something we don't see every day,” he said, adding that the pieces "would not be out of place in any of the top auctions in New York, London, Paris or Hong Kong.”

The auctions will be held through May 2027 in order to prevent the luxury goods market from being flooded, the report added. The first two auctions, currently being held until the end of September, could bring in as much as S$3.9 million, which will go to the treasury. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now