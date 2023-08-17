Police seize cars, watches, Louis Vuitton bags, wine, and millions in cash as 10 foreigners arrested for money laundering

SINGAPORE: The Police announced on Tuesday night that ten people between the ages of 31 and 44 were arrested for suspected involvement in offences of forgery, money laundering, and resistance to lawful apprehension.

The individuals rounded up are from Cyprus, Turkey, China, and Cambodia. Eight other people are wanted by the police, while 12 others assist with investigations. Everyone identified in one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations so far is believed to be connected. None of them is a Permanent Resident or a citizen of Singapore.

Over 400 police officers carried out raids on Aug 15 (Tuesday at multiple locations on), including at Good Class Bungalows (GCB) and condominiums, which resulted in the arrest of 10 persons.

“Prohibition of disposal orders were issued against 94 properties and 50 vehicles, with a total estimated value of more than S$815 million, as well as multiple ornaments and bottles of liquor and wine.

The Police also seized more than 35 related bank accounts with a total estimated balance of more than S$110 million for investigations and to prevent dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds,” the police said.

Over 250 luxury bags and watches, more than 120 electronic devices including mobile phones and computers, over 270 pieces of jewellery, two gold bars, and 11 documents with information on virtual assets, plus cash in various currencies amounting to more than S$23 million are now in the possession of the Police.

They were charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 16), and details concerning the cases may be found in the announcement from the Singapore Police Force.

“We take the most serious stance against criminals laundering their criminal proceeds through our financial system. We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and Financial Intelligence Units to detect, deter, and prevent Singapore from hosting such criminal elements. We have zero tolerance for the use of Singapore as a safe haven for criminals or their families, nor for the abuse of our banking facilities. Our message to these criminals is simple – if we catch you, we will arrest you. If we find your ill-gotten gains, we will seize them. We will deal with you to the fullest extent of our laws,” Mr David Chew, the Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, said.

Police officers from various departments, including those from the Criminal Investigation Department, Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), Special Operations Command or riot police, and Police Intelligence Department, took part in the operations in several areas, including Tanglin, Bukit Timah, Orchard Road, Sentosa, and River Valley. /TISG

