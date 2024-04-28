;
Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Diners shouldn’t make a fuss when restaurants don’t allow outside food

ByLetters to the Editor

April 28, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: Brickbats instead of support pours in for woman who complained that Singapore restaurant kicked her out (April 20, 2024).

By right, any restaurant or food court in Singapore or other countries such as Hong Kong and Australia has a rule that explicitly stipulates that no outside food is allowed to be consumed inside the restaurant.

Hence, the particular restaurant customer should be aware of and acknowledge this rule, which is nowadays very common and practised in most restaurants locally and regionally.

In this respect, the special customer should explain her exclusive medical condition clearly and exchange views calmly with the restaurant staff or manager to seek ways of compromise and empathise for resolving any unhappiness instead of making a fuss about this trivial matter and transpiring it on social media.

We should always be mindful that social media is a double-sided sabre. Any posting on the social media platform will attract vast attention, opinions, comments, support or criticisms.

See also  For good karma, tip well

Hence, prior to posting on it, we should discreetly weigh the pros and cons to examine whether there has been any adverse or negative criticism, backlash, or repercussions.

For example, what the specific customer did receive/caused public outrage and counter-effects.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore.

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singtel declines to confirm whether Chinese hacker group was involved in June malware attack

November 8, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy Featured News

Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, and Thai baht face sharp decline in Asia as US dollar surges after Trump’s presidential election victory

November 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Law

POFMA order: Fake news correction directions issued to Meta after FB & IG users reposted statements by activist group on executions in Singapore

November 7, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia Pacific Health

Australia identifies ‘disgusting’ balls that closed all its beaches in Sydney

November 8, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
In the Hood

“I feel very upset” — Woman who was unwell sat in reserved seat on the MRT but says an “uncle filmed and yelled at her”

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Job seeker shares one company asked him to do a “7-day unpaid work trial before an interview”, asks others online if this is a “normal thing in Singapore”

November 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Friday’s open—STI gained 0.4%

November 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.