Singapore’s most hated social media platform is Reddit: Study

ByMary Alavanza

July 26, 2024
Singapore most hated and loved social media apps

SINGAPORE: A new study by email tracker Mailsuite revealed that Singapore’s most hated social media platform was Reddit, while ShareChat was the most loved. Although many Singaporeans online said they were not familiar with the app, one user noted that it was “India’s version of TikTok.”

When searched online, ShareChat was found to be an Indian social networking service, developed by Mohalla Tech, a company based in Bangalore. The social media platform had over 350 million monthly active users and was founded on Jan 8, 2015, by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan.

Reddit, the least liked social media platform in Singapore, was also among the most disliked in 30 countries.

It followed Facebook, which topped the list of the most hated social media apps globally, with the lowest ratings in 39 countries, including the UK, Australia, Canada, France, and India, as reported by Digg.

Other least rated social media apps included X, previously Twitter, which was rated lowest in 15 countries, and Instagram and Threads, which were rated lowest in 4 countries.

In contrast, TikTok was the most popular social media platform globally, topping the list in 30 countries.

Mailsuite’s study also looked into email and messaging app preferences. In Singapore, Yahoo Mail was the most loved email app, while AOL Mail was rated the lowest. For messaging apps, Google Messages came out on top, while Telegram received the lowest rating.

Mailsuite conducted their study to gauge global opinions on social media platforms. The research involved compiling a list of the top 50 social media and communication apps from SimilarWeb for each country. The team included 1,493 apps in their initial list and retrieved Google Play Store ratings for each. By analysing these ratings, Mailsuite identified the highest and lowest-rated apps in various regions.

For the full report, check here. /TISG

