Singaporean professional leaves high-pressure job for a more relaxed role—now he feels ‘restless’ and ‘underutilised’

SINGAPORE: Transitioning from a high-pressure work environment to a more relaxed role might sound like a dream to many. However, for one Singaporean professional, the change has been unexpectedly unsettling.

In a recent post on a local forum, he shared that while he initially appreciated the slower pace at his new workplace, after 10 months, he began to feel “restless” and “underutilised.”

“I’ve been feeling like I’m not reaching my full potential lately,” he wrote. “I only get busy a few times a month, and while it was refreshing at first, it’s starting to feel like I’m not growing. I’ve suggested new ideas and improvements, but the company culture moves slowly. Most of my proposals just sit in the backlog, and since I also handle stakeholder relationships, I can’t push too hard.”

While the Singaporean acknowledged that landing the job wasn’t easy and reminded himself that he should be grateful for this opportunity, knowing many would love to be in his position, he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was missing.

“I’m not planning to resign yet, but I do feel the need to grow and challenge myself again,” he continued.

He also asked fellow users whether it was valid to feel this way and if others had experienced something like this. “I’d really appreciate your thoughts, or even just a big brother/sister-type insight,” he concluded.

“Find something else outside of work to fulfill your life.”

The post resonated with many Singaporeans who have experienced the same emotional tug-of-war between stability and ambition. One Redditor wrote, “It’s valid, but it also highlights the bigger issue here. Why is your worth/life/feelings tied to your job? Jobs will come and go, but you and your life will not, and your work cannot be your life. Find something else outside of work to fulfill your life. Live a life that you enjoy and have a job that supports that. Not the other way around.”

Another expressed empathy, saying, “Totally know how you feel…. I am also working on a role that has not reached my full potential lately. It’s a really negative feeling. Maybe you can do something you want to do after work to constantly engage your brain.”

A third Redditor added, “I used to feel this way, and I realised it comes from expecting the employer to meet all your needs, i.e., personal development, good friends, or whatever. In reality, it is nearly impossible for an employer to pay you the desired salary, give you the boss of your dreams, the challenges that suit your goals, your pace, and your energy level, and colleagues compatible with your personality.”

What to do if you feel ‘underutilised’ at work

Instead of waiting for tasks to be assigned, look for chances to contribute beyond your current role. Career experts from the recruitment company First Pro suggest that you could begin by proposing creative solutions to improve existing processes or help the company achieve its goals more effectively.

You could also volunteer to work on projects that are outside your usual job scope. It’s a simple way to show you’re up for a challenge and eager to learn.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to voice out your concerns. If you feel like you’re being overlooked, schedule a meeting with your manager or HR to express your interest in taking on more responsibilities.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)