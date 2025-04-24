Thursday, April 24, 2025
26.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Freepik/benzoix (for illustration purposes only)
Jobs
3 min.Read

 ‘Is this even legal?’: Woman on sabbatical terminated by company after learning she was pregnant

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman has triggered a discussion on the r/askSingapore forum after claiming that her company terminated her while she was on sabbatical leave.

In her post, she explained that she received the email about her termination the day after she informed the newly hired supervisor that she was five months pregnant.

She also mentioned that the sabbatical leave was not her idea, but rather the company’s.

“The sabbatical leave was NOT initiated by me. The company suggested I take two months off because I was an unnecessary expense. I was supposed to be working at a childcare centre that was initially due to open last year, [but] delays kept happening. [Also], while waiting for the new centre to open, I was temporarily placed at another childcare centre before they offered me the sabbatical,” she explained.

- Advertisement -

The woman added that her leave was later extended to three months due to “unforeseen circumstances”. When the newly hired supervisor finally reached out to inform her that she was expected to return to work in May, the woman replied by disclosing her pregnancy.

She did not, however, anticipate that this would lead to her termination, especially since her previous supervisor had already been informed about her pregnancy.

“I told the previous supervisor very early on that I was pregnant so that she could make arrangements and plan ahead. I didn’t even know she tendered her resignation then!” she wrote.

Wondering if her rights had been violated, she asked the Reddit community, “Is this even legal? Just for context, my baby’s due in August. If I had returned to work after two months as per the agreement, I would have been working for five months before going on maternity leave. Is there anything I can do at this point? Any advice would be greatly appreciated. With a toddler who’s in childcare and a baby on the way, I can’t afford not having income for the rest of the year.”

- Advertisement -

“Why are you surprised? After you give birth, you’ll probably be unavailable for many months…”

In the discussion thread that followed, the majority of Singaporean Redditors appeared to support the company’s position. One wrote, “Which employer would want an employee who is only going to work five out of twelve months of the year?”

Another commented, “Why are you surprised? After you give birth, you’ll probably be unavailable for many months as well. At this rate, you’ll effectively be MIA from the company for eight to nine months.”

A third added, “You joined a company for less than a year, were asked to go on sabbatical leave, and then, when the company asked you to come back, you revealed that you’re five months pregnant. So, you joined just to pass the probation period, take a break, and then claim maternity leave?”

Despite the negative comments, there were a handful of Redditors who empathised with the woman’s situation and offered her practical advice.

- Advertisement -

One said, “Oh, this will be an HR nightmare; please do document the timeline (roughly) and provide this as evidence to MOM. You should either A) receive a very healthy compensation or B) have your job reinstated with guarantees. Win-win.”

Maternity protection

According to the Ministry of Manpower, if an employer terminates an employee’s contract without sufficient cause while they are pregnant, or if the employee is retrenched during pregnancy, the employer is obligated to provide the maternity benefits the employee would have been entitled to, had they not been dismissed.

To qualify for this maternity protection, the employee must have been with the employer for a minimum of three months before receiving the notice of dismissal or retrenchment. Additionally, the employee must have been officially certified as pregnant by a medical practitioner before receiving this notice.

Read also: 33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Featured News

‘Purely irresponsible’ – GMS hits out at WP for leaving Marine Parade uncontested

0
SINGAPORE: While the public domain has been filled with...
In the Hood

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...
PAP

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...
In the Hood

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...
Featured News

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...
Singapore News

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...
Featured News

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...
Singapore Politics

‘This morning’s developments have been wild,’ commenters say of Nomination Day twists and surprises

0
SINGAPORE: Nomination Day for this year’s polls has been...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Residents sceptical of hot tubs to be built at Nee Soon East Oasis Waterpark say it’s only a matter of time before they are...

0
SINGAPORE: After a flyer announcing upcoming upgrades in Nee...

Hash browns and green bean soup: Singaporeans share memories of growing up poor

0
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who experienced poverty during their childhood came...

Changi Beach reopens for water activities after Johor oil spill clean-up, says NEA

0
SINGAPORE: Changi Beach has officially reopened for swimming and...

‘Cannot even shower in peace in the morning’: Girl says her 60 y/o father turns off the heater and lights while she showers because...

0
https://www.reddit.com/r/askSingapore/comments/1k4hwv7/cannot_even_shower_in_peace_in_the_morning/ SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl took to social media on...

Business

Singapore financial services professionals see 25% bonus jump

0
SINGAPORE: Bonuses for financial services (FS) professionals in Singapore...

33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

0
SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old...

‘Ageism is real’: Man in his late 30s says employers prioritise young applicants over qualifications

0
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his late 30s took...

CIMB commits RM10 billion to power cross-border growth in Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone

0
MALAYSIA: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has committed RM10 billion...

Singapore Politics

‘Purely irresponsible’ – GMS hits out at WP for leaving Marine Parade uncontested

0
SINGAPORE: While the public domain has been filled with...

DPM Gan Kim Yong moved from CCK GRC to Punggol GRC

0
SINGAPORE: A veteran in an unfamiliar battleground, Deputy Prime...

GE2025: Sembawang GRC faces three-way contest among PAP, SDP, and NSP

0
SINGAPORE: In what is shaping up to be one...

GE2025: Dr Chee secures clean fight with Poh Li San in Sembawang West SMC

0
SINGAPORE: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown...

© The Independent Singapore