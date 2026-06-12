Over 20 vaporisers smuggled in children’s clothing seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, two arrested

SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has foiled an attempt to smuggle vaporisers and related components into Singapore, after officers at Woodlands Checkpoint flagged a Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks on May 30.

According to ICA’s Facebook post on June 11, 2026, officers profiled the vehicle and directed it for further inspection. More than 20 vaporisers and related components were found hidden within children’s clothing and towels belonging to the passengers in the car.

Two Singaporeans arrested

Following the discovery, a 37-year-old male and a 28-year-old female, both Singaporean, were arrested in connection with the case. The matter has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

In its statement, ICA reiterated its role as “Guardians of Our Borders,” noting that it remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure.

Netizens react

The news drew a range of reactions online, with many commending the officers involved for their vigilance.

“Great work by the informers and ICA,” one commenter wrote, crediting the enforcement effort.

Others took a more cynical view of the smugglers’ attempt, with one user dismissing it bluntly as a “failed illegal investment.”

Several commenters also weighed in on what should happen next. “Give them jail time. Surely [they] will turn over [a] new leaf,” one netizen said, calling for a deterrent approach.

A reminder of ongoing vape enforcement efforts

This latest seizure comes amid continued scrutiny of vaporiser smuggling attempts at Singapore’s checkpoints, with HSA having stepped up enforcement against the importation, distribution, and use of e-vaporisers in recent years. Under Singapore law, the purchase, use, and possession of e-vaporisers and their components are illegal.

The case serves as a reminder that, despite the small and easily concealable nature of vaporisers, checkpoint officers continue to rely on a mix of profiling, experience, and physical searches to intercept such attempts, even when hidden among everyday items like children’s clothing.