33 yo woman earning S$15k/month says she’s burnt out and thinking of taking a year off

SINGAPORE: Teetering on the edge of burnout, a 33-year-old woman who’s earning S$15,000 per month recently asked netizens if she should quit her job and take a one-year break.

In a post on the r/singaporefi subreddit, she opened up about the immense toll her high-paying job was taking on her mental health.

She said, “I am really struggling mentally. The unbelievable bureaucracy and high-stress environment have got me feeling fatigued and just so ‘done’ all the time. I do not have any joy in life anymore; every day is a battle to get through. I’m on antidepressants, but they are not helping much.”

In terms of her financial situation, the woman said that she isn’t exactly in a bad place, as she has S$450,000 in stocks, S$50,000 in cash, and S$200,000 in her CPF accounts (with S$150,000 in her OA and S$50,000 in her SA).

Given her mental and financial standing, she turned to the online community for advice, asking whether stepping away from her job and taking a year-long break to recharge before resuming her job search would be a “rational choice in today’s economy”.

“It’s really bad out there, and I’d advise you to rethink your next move very carefully.”

In the discussion thread, one netizen shared their support by saying that taking a break for mental health is completely valid. They wrote, “Take the break if you really need to. There’s no point earning S$15,000 a month to be burned out and be on antidepressants for the long term. Go for your 6-month break.”

Another netizen echoed this sentiment, stating, “I strongly encourage you to take a step back. Life is more than work. Put your health first. Bloom and emerge stronger in your future endeavours. I hope you have a trusted group of family and friends to see you through all this. I’m 35 (F), have been through and have healed from clinical depression (because of overwork and over-serving). I hope you will be well soon! It is okay to take on part-time work while you are rediscovering yourself, too.”

However, not everyone agreed with the idea of taking a long break. Some netizens warned that quitting a high-paying job could be risky, especially in today’s job market.

To highlight this, one netizen shared their own experience, saying, “I was in your shoes last year, and I took a leap of faith by quitting to take a break and come back rejuvenated. But after months of not being able to land anything, including roles with half my previous pay, I wish I had managed the situation differently. Maybe a discussion with my boss to reduce workload, or take a sabbatical, or move laterally to another team, or something of that sort, but retain employment.

“I’m not sure which industry you are in, but the near-to-medium-term job market outlook doesn’t look good. There are just too many factors at play – economic downturn and AI automation being the main ones. It’s really bad out there, and I’d advise you to rethink your next move very carefully.”

Plan before you quit

Leaving behind a stable income can bring a lot of uncertainty, and without a financial safety net, making that move can feel like a real gamble.

That’s why it’s important to plan ahead before making such a big decision. Career experts say that, ideally, you should have enough savings set aside to cushion the impact of leaving your job. A good rule of thumb is to have at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved up.

