‘The work just never ended’: Senior auditor feels ‘burned out’ and helpless as her pleas for assistance are ignored by higher-ups

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The hustle culture in audit is no secret — long hours, tight deadlines, and constant pressure are part of the job. But for one senior auditor at a mid-tier firm, the mental and emotional toll became too heavy to bear.

In a candid post on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum, she vented her frustration, saying she felt completely “burned out” and helpless as her repeated pleas for assistance were blatantly ignored by the higher-ups.

She said that during her first week at the firm, she had already told the management that she wasn’t sure she was ready for a senior position and that she even asked if she could be “downgraded to a lower rank.”

Unfortunately, they dismissed her concern and told her to just “hang in there”. Two months in, however, the woman said that she completely broke down because she was still “unfamiliar with how the company does their work papers and file management,” and she was handed two new clients with very little support— just two interns to help her.

- Advertisement -

At one point, she said she was even “juggling three jobs in a single week”. She also mentioned that she had already raised this issue multiple times, but still nothing changed.

Overwhelmed by the workload, she confessed, “No matter how much I tried — even if I only slept 4–5 hours a night — the work just never ended. I was constantly behind, constantly crying, and still being held to unreasonably high standards. I asked again to be downgraded. No one listened. It felt like they’d rather let me suffer than adjust expectations.”

The auditor said that she eventually reached a breaking point and decided to resign, even though it meant paying off a three-month bond. Her exhaustion had reached a level where staying any longer seemed unsustainable, both mentally and emotionally. But then, management intervened, persuading her to stay. They told her to “think about her future” and assured her that they would provide more support moving forward. Feeling cornered and hopeful that things might improve, she reluctantly agreed to stay.

Despite this, she said she has yet to see any real changes in her workload or the support she was promised. To make matters worse, the auditor said that this month, she was scolded harshly for not being able to finish her work.

- Advertisement -

“I was yelled at until I cried again. I just feel completely helpless. I cry on the way to work. I keep wondering: Why am I being forced to do something clearly beyond my ability?” she wrote.

“But at the same time, part of me thinks maybe I’m just being weak. Maybe others would’ve handled this better. Am I being too fragile? What should I do?” she asked the community, desperately seeking reassurance and advice.

“Leave before your mental and physical health get worse.”

In response, other Redditors from Singapore shared their personal experiences and offered advice, with many encouraging her to prioritise her mental health and think about leaving the industry.

One Redditor stated, “The life of an audit, get out before you sink more. There is so much more to life.”

- Advertisement -

Another explained, “It is the audit peak, and your superiors are desperate for there to be enough staff to finish your/their work. Likely there is already a manpower crunch, and losing you will make it even worse. Hence, they would promise you the world to make you stay and, at the same time, berate you for not finishing your/their work. They rely on you to reduce their risks when they sign off on the accounts.

In short, think of your own interests and do not be conned by them. Burning out is real and recovering from it is not a one- or two-day thing but maybe even months or years.”

A third shared, “It’s not worth it unless you harbour dreams of becoming a partner. Your mental and physical health is so much more important.

“I was an auditor for close to 4 years and moved out to commercial finance. Never looked back. It’s not to say commercial finance is a bed of roses but it never gets this bad. I had few health issues which arose during my audit days which I can only attribute to the extreme stress levels and unhealthy working hours. If it’s affecting your health too, please look for something else.”

A fourth added, “The fact that you’re crying everyday means you’re way past the point of burnout. Leave before your mental and physical health get worse. It’s not worth it to sacrifice both for a job.”

Dealing with burnout

Burnout is not just a fleeting feeling of stress but a serious condition that can seriously affect different parts of your life. It can mess with your physical health, how well you do at work, your chances of moving up in your career, your mental health, and even your personal relationships. If you don’t deal with it, burnout can create a vicious cycle where your productivity drops, your anxiety goes up, and your relationships start to suffer.

If you’re thinking about quitting because of burnout, career experts suggest trying a few things first before making any big decisions. First, figure out your personal limits—know when you’ve taken on too much and when it’s time to ask for help or take a break. Second, talk openly with your boss or coworkers about your workload. Having those conversations can help create a supportive atmosphere that eases some of the stress.

And lastly, make time for relaxation and self-care. Doing stuff outside of work, like hanging out with friends, enjoying nature, or diving into hobbies and personal goals, can really help recharge your batteries and clear your mind.

Read also: My mother-in-law nitpicks everything, while my sister-in-law gives her a ‘black face’ — Woman dreads weekly family visits