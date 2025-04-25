Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee to accept new challenge in his 2025 London Marathon debut

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee is set to try something new in his sporting career: the London Marathon.

The athlete made history in the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold in the individual triathlon and bronze in the team relay. With his impressive achievements, he became the most successful Olympic triathlete ever.

Following this, he also won the 2024 World Triathlon Championship, and he was renowned as a world champion.

Even though the athlete has already made a name as a triathlete, this will be his first time to participate in a full 26.2-mile marathon. With a few years left until the next Olympics, he is preparing to be better by competing at events outside triathlon.

In an interview, Yee admitted: “The marathon is something I’ve wanted to try for a while… There’s something so enticing about the distance. Taking it on now just makes sense—it’s something different to mix things up and keep the motivation high.”

He added: “And what could be more motivating than running in my hometown?”

The athlete aims to finish the race within 2 hours and 7 to 10 minutes.

In a social media post, Yee shared his preparations for the marathon.

Netizens showed their support on the post and said: “Whatever the outcome you are amazing! What an incredible journey! Make sure you enjoy the finale ❤️”, “Go on Alex. All you can do is try your best and you certainly put the effort in so will get the rewards 👍🤞”, “That’s such a motivation booster. I know that u will push and give it all. Can’t wait to see the result. PUSH CHAMP”, and “Best of luck Alex! You got this.”

Star-studded 2025 London Marathon

Hugh Brasher, the CEO of London Marathon Events, called the 2025 marathon’s line-up “the best in London Marathon history.”

Star athletes are expected to participate, including Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo who’s running in London for the first time. He’s the first person to run a half-marathon in under 57 minutes, finishing in 56:42 in Barcelona this February.

Moreover, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola, who won marathon gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is another top contender. Also returning is marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, who hasn’t raced in London since 2020. He was the first person to ever run a marathon in under two hours.

In the women’s race, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and former world record holder Tigist Assefa will be competing. Britain’s Eilish McColgan will also be running her first marathon.

However, current world record holder Ruth Chepngetich and last year’s London winner Peres Jepchirchir have withdrawn from the race.

Furthermore, the 2025 London Marathon could make history as the biggest marathon ever, as more than 56,000 runners are expected to compete. This could beat the current record of 55,646 set by New York in November 2024.