Man severely affected by long stretch of unemployment, says his applications only yield a 5% hit rate for HR or first-round interviews

SINGAPORE: Five months after being laid off, a 34-year-old man took to social media to candidly share how the prolonged stretch of unemployment has taken a serious toll on his mental well-being, motivation, and outlook on life.

In a heartfelt post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, he explained that he has been actively trying to get back on his feet since losing his job, but the results so far have been downright disheartening.

“My applications are yielding around a 5% hit rate for HR or first-round interviews, but from there on, it’s 0% so far. Constantly questioning myself… where am I going wrong?” he wrote.

He also reflected on a deeper societal issue—how, from a young age, many of us are taught to focus on building a career and setting long-term professional goals. Ironically, just before the layoff, he had been contemplating a career switch to pursue something more aligned with his aspirations.

Unfortunately, the harsh reality of unemployment has shifted his priorities. He now admits he would take “the first job that pays the bills,” no matter what it is.

He further shared that, in an attempt to stay engaged and mentally occupied, he took up a new hobby during his downtime, but the novelty quickly wore off after just two months.

“Turns out, no matter how much you wanted to pick up a hobby when you were busy and employed, once unemployed, you realise you don’t like it enough to do it full-time,” he admitted, shedding light on the unexpected emotional struggles of having too much free time.

Hoping to find some comfort, support, or even useful suggestions, he reached out to the online community, asking, “How’s my unemployed/funemployed gang coping? Any low-cost, sustainable activities that help to pass the time with some degree of entertainment or pleasure?”

“Hang in there. The job for you might just be around the corner.”

His post resonated with many who are in similar situations, sparking a conversation about the mental and emotional impact of prolonged unemployment.

One user shared, “Same here. I’m currently going through the worst job market in my life so far—almost four months of active applying. I admit it’s not good for our mental health when there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel, but I’m lowering my standards for now and going for PT (part-time) jobs so that I can prove to myself that I am still useful.”

Another wrote, “I haven’t been working since January this year, and this is starting to get me nuts. It’s not that we are tight with money or anything urgent, but the idea that I am not contributing much to the financial situation bothers me a lot. Especially, when I think about my aging mom and sister living overseas, who are not doing very well lately.”

Meanwhile, several users who had gone through extended unemployment themselves also offered practical tips to help the man manage his anxiety.

One user said, “What I did during my unemployment outside of applying for jobs: had a part-time job, volunteered at a pet shelter, and played computer games. I avoided going out so I didn’t have to spend money. At the time, I had no interest in hobbies or learning things for fun, so that was a cost-saving too.

Anecdotally speaking, for myself and for people I know, a job search lasting about six months, give or take, is not out of the ordinary. So hang in there. The job for you might just be around the corner. All the best.”

Another added, “I did Grab for a few months, fun-employed. Took night shift, was pretty relaxing, and had interesting passengers.”

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)