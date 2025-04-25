‘HR doesn’t seem to be bothered if you don’t have related job experience’ — Man working as quality engineer for 8 years struggles to switch careers

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A man who has spent the past eight years working as a quality engineer shared on social media that he’s been wanting to transition into roles within supply chain, logistics, or procurement. However, the career switch hasn’t been easy.

In a post on r/askSingapore, he explained that despite tailoring his résumé to highlight transferable skills for both job applications and internal transfers, he hasn’t had much luck.

“No one called me back. I think I’ve sent out around 50 résumés,” he said. “Every job requires a minimum job experience of the same job, which, sadly, I don’t have. HR doesn’t seem to be bothered if you don’t have related job experience.”

He also revealed that his motivation for the change stems from a misalignment between his personality and his current role.

“My personality is not suitable for my job because I’m not strict on quality,” he shared. “I have always wanted to change to another role, but I was reluctant to take a pay cut, and then, here I am, feeling a mid-career crisis. I realised it’s now or never because I don’t have any financial commitments, so this is the best time to change careers.”

He ended his post by seeking advice from others and asking whether completing short courses for a career switch actually helps.

“Your best bet is to get some kind of qualification, a master’s or postgraduate diploma.”

In the comments section of the post, several Singaporean Redditors weighed in with their thoughts and advice, many of which reflected the current challenges in the job market—particularly for career switchers.

One Redditor pointed out that timing could be playing a major role in the lack of responses. “I think also your timing is not right. Supply chain, logistics, procurement… these kinds of jobs are probably under a hiring freeze because of the uncertainty surrounding global trade,” they wrote.

Another Redditor echoed this sentiment, stating, “In this slow and uncertain economy, no company would hire a career switcher without relevant experience UNLESS it’s a financial advisor or other role that earns heavily from commissions. Best to stay where you are till the economy picks up.”

A third expressed how hiring practices have changed over the years, becoming increasingly risk-averse and experience-driven.

They said, “Gone is the time where you can write your transferable skills and an employer will take a chance on you as long as they see the potential that you can learn the job on the fly; now they expect a certain experience and expertise. Try to opt for an internal transfer, take a master’s degree, or keep submitting your resume until you see an employer that’s willing enough to take chances on you.”

A fourth added, “Your best bet is to get some kind of qualification, master’s or postgraduate diploma, before you apply. Sadly, no one is going to hire someone with no experience and no related qualifications in a different field.”

