Singaporean musician Stefanie Sun reveals she has been sick for a month

ByLydia Koh

July 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, who turned 46 on July 23, recently revealed that she had been ill for a month.

In an eight-minute video shared on social media on July 23, Sun explained that she began feeling unwell after performing at a music festival in Fuzhou, China, on June 16. She recalled sweating profusely during her second song, which was unusual for her, and feeling a sense of crisis on stage.

Upon returning to her hotel, Sun experienced uncontrollable shivering for two hours, causing concern among her and her staff. The following day, she flew back to Singapore and was diagnosed with a severe flu.

She sought treatment from both Western doctors and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, and even visited a local hospital’s emergency department. Thankfully, Sun has since recovered.

Photo:Instagram/Stefanie Sun

New song release

Sun mentioned that her illness forced her to pause rehearsals for her upcoming concert tour in 2025 and a new song release planned for late 2024. She expressed feeling discouraged, as if her previous efforts had been in vain.

See also  Ah Jie Zoe Tay sends gal pals, Stef Sun and Sharon Au the cutest care package ever

Additionally, she noted she would be occupied with her son’s exams until October; he turns 12 that month, while her daughter turned six in July.

Sun has been less active on social media, with her last post being on June 17, shortly after the festival. She mentioned that she has been reading “The Body Keeps The Score” by Dutch psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk and urged her supporters to read more and use their phones less. The book explores the impact of traumatic stress on the mind and body.

Popular Singaporean singer and songwriter

Stefanie Sun is a renowned Singaporean singer and songwriter. With a powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics, she has captivated audiences across Asia and solidified her status as one of the region’s most beloved music icons.

In 2000, she made a musical debut with her breakthrough album “Yan Zi” and won the esteemed Golden Melody Award for Best New Artist. She has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, including “Daren De Ai,” “Kongbai,” and “Shouhu Xingxing.”

