Celebrity

Is Jennie from BLACKPINK featured in the Marvel film “Deadpool & Wolverine”?

ByLydia Koh

July 25, 2024

There is ongoing speculation on social media about rumours that BLACKPINK’s Jennie might make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Fans are divided, with some dismissing it as a hoax and others believing it could be true.

The controversy began with an alleged credits leak where Jennie is listed as “Jennie BLACKPINK” for the role of Korean Deadpool. This raised doubts since “Jennie BLACKPINK” was used instead of her acting name, “Jennie Ruby Jane.” Some fans were skeptical, saying, “No way… it’s likely fake.”

Photo: Instagram/Jennie

Rumours circulate

On the other hand, there are screenshots circulating online of a rumoured scene featuring multiple Deadpool variants, all masked, making it difficult to identify specific actors. This has led some to wonder if Jennie could be among them.

The speculation intensified when a shaky video of the movie credits surfaced online. Despite the poor quality, it sparked discussions, but many dismissed it as a fake. Later, another clearer video appeared, allegedly from someone who attended an advanced screening of the movie, showing Jennie’s name in the credits. However, this post was soon deleted.

See also  BLACKPINK member Jennie's doppelganger Ella Gross set to make stage debut with MEOVV

Verifying the truth

Without any official confirmation, fans continue to debate whether Jennie will appear in a Marvel cameo or if it’s merely wishful thinking. Some suggest the film might be playing a prank by listing many famous names for the various Deadpool variants in the credits. Fans will have to wait until the movie’s release on July 26 to verify the truth.

Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress, best known as a member of the globally renowned girl group, BLACKPINK. With her captivating stage presence, powerful vocals, and undeniable charisma, she has become one of the most influential figures in the K-pop industry.

Jennie is recognized for her rap skills, often delivering fierce and confident verses in BLACKPINK’s songs. Beyond her group activities, Jennie has achieved significant solo success with her hit song “SOLO,” which broke numerous records.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Rosé’s APT. remix featuring Hwang Jung Min pours hits and goes viral

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS RM’s LOST music video wins international awards for Best Production Design and Alternative Video at UK MV Awards 2024

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history with ‘APT.’—Scores highest chart ranking for female K-Pop act in the UK!

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

“Scared to buy outside food now” — Woman says after finding a foreign object, possibly a “steel wool or metal scrubber piece” in her meal

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Court allows Ong Beng Seng to leave Singapore for medical and work trip on additional S$800K bail

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.