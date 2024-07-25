There is ongoing speculation on social media about rumours that BLACKPINK’s Jennie might make a cameo in the upcoming Marvel film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Fans are divided, with some dismissing it as a hoax and others believing it could be true.

The controversy began with an alleged credits leak where Jennie is listed as “Jennie BLACKPINK” for the role of Korean Deadpool. This raised doubts since “Jennie BLACKPINK” was used instead of her acting name, “Jennie Ruby Jane.” Some fans were skeptical, saying, “No way… it’s likely fake.”

Rumours circulate

On the other hand, there are screenshots circulating online of a rumoured scene featuring multiple Deadpool variants, all masked, making it difficult to identify specific actors. This has led some to wonder if Jennie could be among them.

The speculation intensified when a shaky video of the movie credits surfaced online. Despite the poor quality, it sparked discussions, but many dismissed it as a fake. Later, another clearer video appeared, allegedly from someone who attended an advanced screening of the movie, showing Jennie’s name in the credits. However, this post was soon deleted.

Verifying the truth

Without any official confirmation, fans continue to debate whether Jennie will appear in a Marvel cameo or if it’s merely wishful thinking. Some suggest the film might be playing a prank by listing many famous names for the various Deadpool variants in the credits. Fans will have to wait until the movie’s release on July 26 to verify the truth.

Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and actress, best known as a member of the globally renowned girl group, BLACKPINK. With her captivating stage presence, powerful vocals, and undeniable charisma, she has become one of the most influential figures in the K-pop industry.

Jennie is recognized for her rap skills, often delivering fierce and confident verses in BLACKPINK’s songs. Beyond her group activities, Jennie has achieved significant solo success with her hit song “SOLO,” which broke numerous records.