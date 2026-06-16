Faisal Manap & team say the Workers’ Party is ‘just getting started’ at Tampines

SINGAPORE: After its near-miss at Tampines in last year’s General Election, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) team has not lost any steam.

Former WP Member of Parliament (MP) Faisal Manap posted a video on Facebook on Saturday, June 13, marking the first year since the team went back to doing house visits in Tampines after the May 3, 2025, polls.

“We put together this short reel to celebrate all the work this past year — and to thank Tampines for welcoming us into their community. Before GE, during GE, and since,” he wrote, giving a heartfelt shoutout to the volunteers who have “put in countless hours alongside our members. We are so grateful for each and every one of you.”

The clip showed highlights from rally speeches from GE2025, starting from candidate Michael Thng saying, “For a small party, we dare to dream big. We don’t want to be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue,” and NCMP Eileen Chong asking the rallygoers in Chinese to let the team be their voice in Parliament.

“One year in, we are just getting started,” reads the text overlay on the clip.

The video also featured a volunteer named Tiara, who said she wants to see change in Singapore’s future, for herself as well as for her children. Another person, Richie, said that building genuine connections with residents and capturing great memories keeps him going as a volunteer.

Other former candidates, Dr Ong Lue Ping, a clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, assured Tampines residents that the team hears their concerns and feedback, and promised to continue to fight for them, and Jimmy Tan said they will listen to residents’ hopes and wishes for Singapore.

Mr Faisal, who also serves as the WP’s vice-chair, was a three-time Parliamentarian at Aljunied. However, on Nomination Day last year, party chief Pritam Singh said, “My dear brother has always wanted to stand in Tampines. So he’s been asking me to consider that proposal from him for quite a long time already. He succeeded. Faisal Manap is in Tampines, and he is proud to lead the WP Tampines team.”

The slate from the Workers’ Party at Tampines GRC received 47.37% of the vote, and was narrowly bested by the People’s Action Party team led by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli.

However, the WP’s performance was good enough to send former diplomat Ms Chong, who had worked at the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs for several years, into Parliament as an NCMP. /TISG

Read also: WP’s Michael Thng: ‘We don’t want to be told that the sky is white when we see it is blue’