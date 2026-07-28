Singaporeans who love Marmite face ‘Marmageddon’ as stocks vanish from supermarket shelves

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans who love Marmite are facing a “Marmageddon” as stocks of the British yeast extract spread, loved by locals for its umami flavour, have vanished from supermarket shelves.

Mothership reported that shelves at Cold Storage in Nex shopping mall were empty of Marmite when it visited the supermarket on July 23.

Checks by The Straits Times the following day found that the savoury spread was also out of stock at other major grocery chains, including FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Giant.

Vegemite, Australia’s version of the spread that netizens have suggested as an alternative to Marmite, remained fully stocked, according to Mothership.

Posts circulating on Facebook on July 16 suggest that Unilever Asia — which distributes Marmite in Singapore — has discontinued the product here as the fast-moving consumer goods company delisted Marmite from its portfolio effective April 1, 2026.

According to a screenshot of a notice from Unilever shared in the posts, “the decision has been made after continued service challenges from the sourcing unit due to tight capacity caused by unexpected long-term major production line down, which have significantly impacted service rates and order fulfilment”.

The news was met with disappointment online, particularly among Marmite fans who use the spread to add flavour to their porridge.

On r/singapore, one user lamented: “If the porridge is not enough flavour, can just add Marmite. Actually, even if it has enough flavour, I still add Marmite.”

Others were saddened by the prospect of losing a nostalgic childhood staple, with one user writing: “I grew up eating marmite with porridge. My childhood!”

While many suggested Vegemite or Bovril as alternatives, users said the substitutes simply did not compare.

AsiaOne reported that Marmite can still be found online, though often at significantly marked-up prices. Still, the situation may not be as bleak as it seems.

In a Threads post, Unilever Singapore told a customer: “Don’t worry, hopefully we might still consider bringing it back in the future.” / TISG

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