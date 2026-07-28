SPF: Nine arrested for creating shell companies to launder GemBet illegal gambling proceeds

SINGAPORE: Nine people aged between 17 and 55 have been arrested for their suspected roles in setting up shell companies and corporate bank accounts for an illegal online gambling syndicate operating a platform called GemBet, following a three-day operation conducted by the Singapore Police Force between July 22 and 24, 2026.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Woodlands Police Division, and Tanglin Police Division carried out raids across multiple locations island-wide, including Upper Jurong Road, Jurong West, Punggol, Geylang, Lengkok Bahru, and Toa Payoh.

The modus operandi

Six of the nine arrested are suspected of using their own SingPass credentials to register new business entities with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and open corporate bank accounts. They then handed control of those newly registered entities, accounts, and banking credentials to runners working for the syndicate. Three others were arrested as runners for their role in obtaining these shell companies and bank accounts on the syndicate’s behalf.

During the operation, Police identified nine corporate bank accounts linked to six shell companies and froze over S$39,000 in suspected criminal proceeds.

The charges and what they carry

The nine face potential charges under multiple pieces of legislation. Key offences include misuse of SingPass credentials under the Computer Misuse Act, which carries up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to S$10,000 for disclosing national digital identity access.

Money laundering under the CDSA carries up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fines of up to S$500,000.

Cheating under the Penal Code carries up to three years’ imprisonment, and gambling with an unlicensed operator under the Gambling Control Act carries up to six months’ jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

Part of a broader World Cup crackdown

The GemBet operation is the latest in an enforcement push that SPF launched ahead of and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup season, recognising the elevated risk of illegal betting activity during major sporting events.

Between May 1 and July 20, 2026, the Police arrested or investigated 60 persons aged between 17 and 79. Over 600 illegal gambling websites, mobile applications, and social media pages promoting illegal gambling were blocked or taken down under the Online Criminal Harms Act. Police also worked with payment network operators and financial institutions to block at least 6,900 attempted banking transactions related to illegal betting, with a total value of over S$600,000.

Three earlier operations are worth noting. A sweep from May 21 to 29 saw 30 people investigated, 38 bank accounts identified including 14 corporate accounts linked to shell companies, and over S$19,000 in suspected proceeds frozen.

Last June 4 to 11, another operation focused on 11 individuals aged 17 to 23 suspected of facilitating illegal betting by obtaining online betting accounts or providing personal bank accounts for unlicensed operators. And on July 6, 19 people aged 45 to 76 were arrested for conducting illegal online gambling operations, with more than S$730,000 in cash, mobile phones, computers, and gambling paraphernalia seized.

SPF’s warning to the public

The Police reiterated their serious stance against individuals who sell or relinquish control of personal or corporate bank accounts, business entities, SingPass credentials, or other access credentials for use in criminal activities, warning that such acts facilitate illegal gambling, scams, and money laundering, and that offenders will be dealt with sternly.

Members of the public are reminded to retain control of their accounts and report suspicious requests to use their credentials or bank accounts immediately.

Those seeking help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1800-6-668-668.

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