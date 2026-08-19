No more 10¢ charge: Diners can now use the toilets at Whampoa and Bendemeer Hawker Centres for free

SINGAPORE: Jalan Besar Member of Parliament Shawn Loh took to social media with some good news, announcing on August 17 (Monday) that using the toilets at Whampoa and Bendemeer Hawker Centres is now free, with the 10-cent charge now permanently removed.

This comes after a two-month trial period.

Mr Loh, who was elected as part of the People’s Action Party slate in 2025 after years in the civil service and who oversees Whampoa ward, wrote in his post, “It may be a small change, but it makes our hawker centres a little more convenient and welcoming for everyone.

I know it means a lot especially to our seniors and I hope it encourages more to come out to our community spaces more.”

The MP also reminded the public to do their part in keeping the bathrooms tidy.

“At the same time, we seek everyone’s kindness and cooperation to keep our toilets clean and pleasant for all to use. A clean and conducive environment is a shared responsibility, and every little effort counts. Our Town Council will also step up cleaning,” he added, thanking everyone who supported the trial run.

Toilet charges

While most public restrooms across Singapore are free, some hawker centres still charge 10 or 20 cents. The fees collected go to the toilet caretakers, a number of whom are older Singaporeans who are not cleaners by profession.

The toilets where fees are charged are usually managed by town councils, and not the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Although the fee charged for using the toilets is a small one, some commenters nevertheless said they were glad it has been removed, saying it was about time.

Others, however, said they didn’t mind paying 10 or 20 cents, as long as toilets are kept clean and in good order. /TISG

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