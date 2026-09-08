Up to 13.5 years’ jail and lifetime driving ban sought by SG prosecutors for car driver who ran a red light at up to 134 km/h in Tampines accident that killed 2 people

Summary

Prosecutors are seeking up to 13.5 years’ jail for Muhammad Syafie Ismail over a fatal Tampines collision on Apr 22, 2024.

The 45-year-old car driver entered a junction at 129 km/h to 134 km/h after the traffic light had been red for 26 seconds.

Two people died, while eight others were injured, including three who suffered grievous injuries and two children aged 11.

SINGAPORE: Singapore prosecutors are seeking up to 13.5 years’ jail for a car driver who caused a fatal Tampines crash.

The prosecution and defence also want Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 45, to receive a lifetime driving ban. Syafie had pleaded guilty to three charges linked to the crash.

The collision happened on Apr 22, 2024, during the morning rush. Many vehicles involved were carrying parents and children heading to school.

A 17-year-old student being driven by her father died. A 57-year-old woman travelling in a van also lost her life, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sep 7).

Speeding led to a chain of collisions

The court heard that Syafie began speeding after another driver overtook him in Bedok. He accelerated to at least 122 km/h while trying to overtake the other car. His vehicle side-swiped it during the manoeuvre.

He then moved between lanes along Bedok Reservoir Road and narrowly avoided a motorcyclist. At the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road, Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, he continued accelerating.

The traffic light had been red for at least 26 seconds when he entered the junction at 129 km/h to 134 km/h. Vehicles were already crossing from both directions.

His car struck three vehicles, sending them spinning into a van and a school bus.

Three people suffered grievous injuries, with some needing several surgeries. Five others were hurt, including two 11-year-old children who needed hospital treatment.

Some victims later developed post-traumatic stress disorder. The mother of the teenage victim developed major depressive disorder after losing her daughter.

Both sides agree on a lifetime driving ban

Deputy Public Prosecutor Niranjan Ranjakunalan sought between 12 years and nine months and 13.5 years’ jail. The prosecution said the sentence reflected the deaths, injuries and property damage caused by the crash.

Repairs to a lamp post and green railing cost about S$1,317. Damage to five vehicles hasn’t been fully assessed because insurance claims are being pursued separately.

Defence lawyer Kalaithasan Karuppaya sought seven-and-a-half to eight years’ jail instead. He described the crash as an exceptional sequence of events but said Syafie accepted responsibility for his poor judgment.

The defence also pointed to Syafie’s guilty plea, cooperation with police and remorse. Syafie wrote to the victims’ families seeking forgiveness for the suffering caused. He also has previous traffic offences, including a careless driving offence in April 2022.

Principal District Judge Toh Han Li adjourned sentencing to October.

A costly lesson about speeding

The case demonstrates how a few seconds of reckless driving can affect many lives at once.

A red light had already stopped traffic for 26 seconds. Yet Syafie entered the junction at more than 120 km/h, leaving little room for anyone to react.

The final sentence will be decided by the court. For motorists, the practical lesson is that getting somewhere faster is never worth gambling with someone else’s life.

Legal note: Dangerous driving causing death carries two to eight years’ jail and a driving ban of up to 10 years. Dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries a term of one to five years’ jail and a ban of up to eight years. Dangerous driving causing hurt carries up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.