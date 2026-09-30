Photo: LTA Kampong Java Entrance
S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct Phase 2 to create elevated link to Tuas Port
SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority has awarded three civil contracts totalling approximately S$1.2 billion for the construction of the Tuas Road Viaduct Phase 2. This elevated road corridor extension will help strengthen connectivity to Tuas Port as Singapore consolidates its container port operations in the west over the next decade.
Construction is expected to commence in early 2027 and be progressively completed from 2032.
The Pioneer Road Viaduct contract has been awarded to Hwa Seng Builder Pte Ltd at S$381.6 million. Hwa Seng Builder has a track record that includes the viaduct from Tampines Expressway to Pan-Island Expressway and Upper Changi Road East, the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and TPE interchange expansion, and is currently building Loyang Viaduct and three Jurong Region Line stations.
The Tuas South Avenue 3 Viaduct contract has been awarded to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) at S$430.3 million. The company is currently involved in Boon Lay station and JRL viaduct works, the viaduct and tunnel works for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, and the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub.
The Tuas South Boulevard Viaduct contract has been awarded to China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company Pte Ltd at S$404.4 million. The company is currently constructing two JRL stations.
What TRV2 will do
TRV2 extends the existing Tuas Road Viaduct at both its western and eastern ends, connecting toward Tuas Port via Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Boulevard, and toward the city via Pioneer Road. Together with the existing Tuas Road Viaduct, the completed corridor will form a continuous elevated road stretching from the Ayer Rajah Expressway and PIE to Pioneer Road and Tuas South, providing a direct elevated link to Tuas Port.
By bypassing 18 surface-level junctions, the corridor will improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for motorists along the route.
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The project supports the industrial developments in Tuas South and Singapore’s long-term plan to consolidate all container port activities at Tuas, which will make it one of the largest automated ports in the world when complete.
Progressive traffic realignments and lane closures along Tuas South Avenue 3, Tuas South Boulevard, and Pioneer Road will be implemented during construction.
LTA said it will monitor traffic conditions closely and provide temporary bus stop shelters and footpaths where existing facilities are affected, to minimise disruption to commuters, motorists, and businesses in the area.
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