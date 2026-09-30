Singapore News | 2 m read

S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct Phase 2 to create elevated link to Tuas Port

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority has awarded three civil contracts totalling approximately S$1.2 billion for the construction of the Tuas Road Viaduct Phase 2. This elevated road corridor extension will help strengthen connectivity to Tuas Port as Singapore consolidates its container port operations in the west over the next decade. Construction is expected to commence in early 2027 and be progressively completed from 2032. The Pioneer Road Viaduct contract has been awarded to Hwa Seng Builder Pte Ltd at S$381.6 million. Hwa Seng Builder has a track record that includes the viaduct from Tampines Expressway to Pan-Island Expressway and Upper Changi Road East, the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway and TPE interchange expansion, and is currently building Loyang Viaduct and three Jurong Region Line stations.

The Tuas South Avenue 3 Viaduct contract has been awarded to China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) at S$430.3 million. The company is currently involved in Boon Lay station and JRL viaduct works, the viaduct and tunnel works for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, and the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The Tuas South Boulevard Viaduct contract has been awarded to China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company Pte Ltd at S$404.4 million. The company is currently constructing two JRL stations.

What TRV2 will do TRV2 extends the existing Tuas Road Viaduct at both its western and eastern ends, connecting toward Tuas Port via Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Boulevard, and toward the city via Pioneer Road. Together with the existing Tuas Road Viaduct, the completed corridor will form a continuous elevated road stretching from the Ayer Rajah Expressway and PIE to Pioneer Road and Tuas South, providing a direct elevated link to Tuas Port.

By bypassing 18 surface-level junctions, the corridor will improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for motorists along the route.

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