Singapore News | 2 m read

SPF: Five Filipino nationals arrested within hours after stealing S$155,600 from man near Tang Plaza

Merzsam Singkee | September 30, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Five Filipino nationals have been arrested after stealing S$155,600 in cash from a male victim at the underpass near Tang Plaza on Sep 25, 2026, with police recovering S$152,800 of the stolen amount and charging all five in court the following day. At about 1:40 pm, a male victim who had just exchanged currency at a nearby money changer was bumped into by a group of unknown persons at the foot of an escalator. He subsequently discovered that his haversack had been unzipped and approximately S$155,600 in cash was missing.

Tanglin Police Division officers used CCTV and Police camera footage to establish the identities of the five suspects: one male Filipino national and four female Filipino nationals aged between 31 and 57. All of them were arrested within the same day. The five persons were charged in court on Sep 26, 2026 with theft with common intention under Section 379 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871. The offence carries imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The swift arrest and the recovery of S$152,800 of the stolen cash show the effectiveness of Singapore’s camera network and rapid investigative response in incidents occurring in high-footfall areas of the city. The Tang Plaza underpass, located in the Orchard Road district and near several money changers, is a busy pedestrian thoroughfare that sees significant foot traffic daily.

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